Kylie Jenner Poses in Fiery Red See-Through Jumpsuit: 'The Cherry on Top'

The beauty mogul, 23, kept her accessories minimal, opting for a Louis Vuitton bag and no jewelry

Kylie Jenner is feeling fiery!

The beauty mogul, 23, posted a series of photos on Instagram Thursday night posing in a see-through jumpsuit featuring sheer panels and cut-outs. She paired it with a red leather duster and a pair of brown stilettos.

Kylie kept her accessories minimal, opting for a Louis Vuitton bag and no jewelry.

She captioned the photos: "the cherry on top."

She also posted a few videos in the outfit on her Instagram Stories, including one drinking her sister Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.

Kylie Jenner Image zoom Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner Image zoom Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner Image zoom Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Speaking of 818 Tequila, earlier this month the Jenner sisters posted a series of photos and clips of themselves filming a video titled "Drunk Get Ready with Me" featuring the liquor, and the final makeup looks aren't exactly up to par with Kendall and Kylie's usual glam.

"filming another youtube heheh #drunkgetreadywithme," Kylie wrote alongside a photo of Kendall, 25.

Kylie then shared a photo of a bar cart adorned with three bottles of the supermodel's spirit, which launched last month and has already anonymously won tasting competitions (including the World Tequila Awards) for a variety of categories including Best Resposado Tequila and Best Añejo Tequila.

Next, Kylie posted a few videos of Kendall sporting heavy pink blush, matching eyeshadow and overdrawn lipliner after they filmed the YouTube video. In one clip, Kendall was seemingly feeling the effects of the lip plumping gloss. "It's burning my tongue," she quipped. "What's in this s---?!"

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Reveals the Food She Craved During Labor with Daughter Stormi While Out to Dinner

This isn't the only one-piece look fans have gotten from Kylie lately. Two weeks ago, the mom of one posted photos in another unitard — a sheer baby blue number with five circular cut-outs across her chest.

She completed the look with a black leather duster and a dazzling pair of silver heels.

"The main character," she captioned the post.

In the first two photos, Kylie posed on a cream-colored couch with a set of three abstract makeup headshots hanging on the wall behind her.

In one of the photos, a neon pink "Kylie" sign can be seen in the reflection.