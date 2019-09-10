Kylie Jenner‘s baring it all for Playboy.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, was only about 10 years old when Kris Jenner said the now-iconic line, “You’re doing great, sweetie!” to Kim Kardashian West during her 2007 Playboy cover shoot. Now, more than a decade later, Jenner landed a Playboy cover of her own — and she stripped down for it wth boyfriend Travis Scott, 28, by her side.

Jenner unveiled the first photo from her risqué shoot on Instagram by referencing both her and the rapper’s hometowns saying, “When Houston meets LA .. 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star embraces the rapper in the sensual photo as she poses completely nude with only a cowboy hat worn on her head. Most of Jenner’s body remains concealed apart from a hint of her butt. Meanwhile, Scott stands shirtless wearing only a pair of jeans with his diamond necklace and watch.

According to Playboy, Jenner and Scott are featured in the magazine’s Pleasure Issue. The beauty entrepreneur stars on the cover, which is shot by her longtime personal photographer Sasha Samsanova and creative directed by Scott himself.

Jenner and Scott share a daughter, Stormi Webster, 19 months, whom they welcomed on Feb. 1, 2018.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The couple have been dating since they met at Coachella in April 2017. Fans have long speculated that the couple are engaged, or even already married, though Jenner put the rumors to rest in a cover interview with Paper in February.

Calling Scott a great dad, a “big kid,” and a fantastic partner, Jenner said when they wed, she’ll be sure to tell the world.

“I’ll let everybody know,” she promised.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the two are definitely thinking about taking the next step in their relationship sometime soon.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Kylie is very happy with her life,” the source said. “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

“Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying,” the source added. “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”