Kylie Jenner Wows in Plunging Thong Bodysuit and Blonde Knee-Length Extensions for Photoshoot

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star left little to the imagination in a revealing leopard print bodysuit

Kylie Jenner brought the glam to her latest photoshoot.

The Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin mogul, 23, channeled her wild side in a revealing leopard-print number for a secret shoot she shared a behind-the-scenes look at on Instagram. Jenner put her curves on full display in a feline-inspired thong bodysuit featuring a dramatic train, cutouts on the sides and a plunging neckline dropping all the way down to her naval.

In her Instagram Story video where she showed off the seductive ensemble, Jenner turned around to show the thong backside and completely reveal her butt to the camera.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

To pull the whole look together, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star upped the drama by putting on super-long blonde extensions that fall all the way to her knees.

"Inches baby," Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story.

The star showed off her fresh long coffin-shaped chocolate brown manicure that she got to match the aesthetic of the photoshoot. "had to get these for a shoot. kinda love em. might stay 🤎🤎🤎," Jenner said as she held up her nails next to a crocodile leather Hermés Birkin bag.

The star's older sister Khloé Kardashian seemed to be a fan of the dramatic nails. "Omg don’t play with my heart," she commented.

Jenner's already starting to build out 2½-year-old daughter Stormi Webster's designer bag collection and showed off the adorable light pink Hermés backpack Stormi wore for her first day of homeschool.

Image zoom Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram. Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty

"First day of school! First day of school!" Stormi exclaims as Jenner can be heard laughing in the background alongside Stormi's dad Travis Scott.