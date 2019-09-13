Kylie Jenner Says She Has No Problem Being Both 'Sexy' — and a 'Badass Mom' — in New Playboy Cover

Kylie Jenner isn’t just a regular mom — she’s a sexy mom.

In her new Playboy cover story (previewed exclusively with PEOPLE), the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and makeup mogul opens up about motherhood and sexuality to her boyfriend Travis Scott.

“You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist, and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother,” Jenner told Scott, who also creative directed the shoot and posed alongside his girlfriend for the eight-page spread. “You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

Acknowledging that they’ve had their fair share of highs and lows like any other couple, Jenner — who welcomed daughter Stormi in Feburary 2018 with 28-year-old Scott — says weathering tough times has only helped them grow closer together.

“We think the same and have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together,” she told Scott, who asked why she thinks their relationship has been successful. “You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and down that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

While big sister Kim Kardashian‘s Playboy cover previously made a big splash, “I never thought that I would pose for Playboy,” says Jenner, who tells Scott that she was convinced after finding out he would be overseeing its conception.

“When you presented me with the idea—that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images—I thought it was a perfect fit because I trust you and your vision,” she says.

Playboy‘s “Pleasure Issue” is “dedicated to the principle that pleasure is a human right, that everyone should be free to pursue pleasure in all of its forms,” says the outlet’s executive editor Shane Michael Singh. “Providing an intimate space for Kylie and Travis to express themselves freely and artistically is really what it’s all about.”

As for what Jenner gets the most pleasure from? “Doing things that people say I can’t do!”

Meanwhile, Playboy‘s creative director Erica Loewy reveals that Scott’s “mood board” for the shoot “evoked emotions of pleasure, freedom and sensuality, juxtaposed with innocence, an ode to their love, and the beauty of Kylie being captured through her lover’s perspective.”

“There’s no doubt that Travis Scott is a creative genius,” says the magazine’s multimedia director, Anna Wilson, while Ariela Kozin, who edited the cover story, adds that the final results “shows us the depth of Travis’s and Kylie’s love for one another.”

Playboy‘s “Pleasure Issue,” on stands Sept. 17, is available now for purchase.