Kylie Jenner‘s Playboy cover is here!

The 22-year-old beauty mogul is embracing her sexuality, and not afraid to flaunt her body in her first risqué, NSFW cover for Playboy‘s “Pleasure Issue.” With her head cropped out of the image, the sensual cover features a close-up shot of Jenner’s chest and torso as she models a lacy red bra, thong and crystal Playboy bunny pendant necklace. The star seductively reaches her right hand up to her chest and leans herself forward to flaunt her glowing décolletage.

“Me by @travisscott for @playboy. ♥️♥️,” Jenner captioned the cover on her Instagram, which was shot by photographer Sasha Samsanova and creative directed by her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Jenner’s debut Playboy cover has a particular similarity to big sister Kim Kardashian West’s iconic December 2007 cover, which described her as “Hollywood’s New Sex Star” and helped put her name on the map.

Just like Kardashian West, 38, Jenner also posed in revealing, fiery red lingerie. While Jenner wore a bra and panties, Kardashian West famously modeled a ruffled bodysuit with a plunging neckline going all the way down to her naval.

Image zoom

Upon sharing her Playboy cover, Jenner’s older sister Khloé Kardashian gave the star some love in the comments on her Instagram. “You are so beautiful Kylie!!!! Wow wow wow wow,” Kardashian, 35, wrote.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Poses Nude for Playboy with Travis Scott for the Magazine’s ‘Pleasure’ Issue

In an interview with Scott, 28, in the magazine, Jenner opened up about motherhood and sexuality. “You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist, and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother,” Jenner told Scott, who also posed alongside his girlfriend for the eight-page spread. “You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

Image zoom Sasha Samsanova/Playboy

Jenner — who welcomed daughter Stormi in Feburary 2018 with Scott — says going through tough times helped them grow closer together.

Image zoom Sasha Samsanova for PLAYBOY

“We think the same and have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together,” she told Scott, who asked why she thinks their relationship has been successful. “You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and down that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

Playboy‘s “Pleasure Issue,” on stands Sept. 17, is available now for purchase.