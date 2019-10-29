The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for delivering multiple creative Halloween costumes each year — and Kylie Jenner‘s latest look didn’t disappoint.

After dressing up as Madonna and Britney Spears with BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou to recreate the pop stars’ iconic pop culture moment (and kiss!) from their infamous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance, Jenner got decked out as a classic Playboy bunny for Karanikolaou’s Playboy-themed Halloween bash on Monday night.

As the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, had her hair styled in bouncy bombshell waves, she snapped a quick mirror selfie revealing the icy blue contact lenses she wore with the costume. Once she was done getting glammed, Jenner revealed the complete, classic Playboy bunny look, which included a plunging strapless bustier and pants, a black and white bowtie, wrist cuffs and of course, oversized black bunny ears.

“Stas said i’m having a playboy party pull up,” the reality star captioned her Instagram Story video.

Jenner’s sexy costume comes just one month after the star posed nude for Playboy‘s “Pleasure Issue” with then-boyfriend Travis Scott.

The star kicked off Halloween festivities over the weekend with her 20-month-old daughter Stormi Webster by adorably dressing her up as herself. “My baby!! I cant handle this!!” the Jenner captioned three photos of her child wearing a recreation of the custom Versace gown she wore to the 2019 Met Gala.

Jenner turned to Alejandro Collection to recreate her iconic Met Gala look. “Kylie and her stylist Jill thought it would be adorably iconic to have her baby as a mini version of herself in such an epic look that garnered so much attention at the Met Ball,” the label’s designer Alejandro Peraza told PEOPLE exclusively.

The confection was custom-designed to fit on Stormi’s tiny body, which required hours of work from the Alejandro Collection team.

“It took 16 hours straight to do the beading on the super-small baby size and three full 14-hour days to apply the feathers by hand,” Peraza said. “And a whole day to design and add crystals to the baby clutch. Some of the feathers were shipped to me, others we hand-dyed as well to make a perfect feathered confection.”