Kylie Jenner Serves Fierce Sexiness in a Teeny-Tiny Hot Pink SKIMS Bikini

Another day, another bikini snap from Kylie Jenner

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 7, 2023 03:46 PM
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is basking in the "special energy" of the sun.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder just bared it all in two new sets of Instagram posts showing off her day poolside under the scorching California sun while sporting her sister Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS.

In the steamy new photos, Jenner is pictured donning nothing but a pink SKIMS bikini while she poses in and around the pool with rolling hills and lush greenery in the background.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Her first snap shows her from behind with her hands holding back her soaking wet hair as she turns and looks dramatically into the camera. Aside from the hot pink two-piece, Jenner wears two hoop earrings and a bracelet.

Photo two is a zoomed-in shot of her from the front where her hands are, once again, pulling back her drenched hair, which she followed with a zoomed-out photo from a similar angle. She finished the first set of photos with a photo of her hips and the caption, "special energy."

The second installment of her poolside pics shows her in the same bikini, only this time, she gives us a peek at how she swims in the suit.

In the first photo of carousel number two, she is lying back in the water, completely emerging her head with the sunlight beaming into the water and onto her chest.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

She followed the chest-baring snap with one of her from an above angle as she makes her way to the edge of the pool before adding a final photo of her getting out of the water while looking fiercely up at the camera, captioning it, "if you need me i'll be here."

These bikini-clad moments come after the star sported another one of her family's brands, Good American, by the pool just a few days ago.

In the poolside pics, she is lounging on a sun chair with Khloé Kardashian's clothing brand's metallic gold swimsuit. She paired the shimmering two-piece with equally shimmery jewelry and light orange nails while she flipped her hair in a side part and looked dramatically into the camera.

