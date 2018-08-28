When Kylie Jenner has a new makeup launch, it usually comes along with a sexy photo shoot.

The 21-year-old reality star and new mom posted a series of photos early Tuesday showing off her flat stomach, small waist and famous curves, all accentuated by her outfit — a tiny, white crop top with spaghetti straps paired with a tight, Barbie-pink pleather pants.

According to Jenner, the photos are a preview of her new beauty collaboration with her best friend BFF, Jordyn Woods that will be launching next month. It looks like the line includes new lip gloss colors and cool holographic eye palettes.

The Lip Kit creator captioned the first of the posts: “Just wrapped shooting my new collection with @jordynwoods dropping next month 💕 can’t wait for u guys to see this!”

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: See Kylie Jenner’s 5-Tier Barbie Birthday Cake from Her Star-Studded Bash

For the other two Instagrams, Jenner let the photos, featuring her family’s signature over-the-shoulder pose and some sexy eye contact, speak for themselves.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has built a billion-dollar cosmetics brands, but in a recent interview with Vogue Australia, she shared that she sees beauty as much more than a career, a lesson she hopes to instill in her 6-month-old daughter, Stormi.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Says ‘Creating Life Was One Of the Most Beautiful Moments Of My Life’

“I felt the most confident when I was probably a child and had no care in the world. My family has let me just be a free spirit and let me be who I am,” she told Vogue, adding, “A beauty lesson that I want to pass on to Stormi is probably just be carefree and experiment, and let her experiment with her look and who she wants to be.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Is ‘More Natural’ Since Stormi’s Birth, Source Says, as New Mom Removes Lip Fillers

And it turns out that Stormi has also helped her mom, who removed her lip fillers after giving birth, become a little more relaxed, a source told PEOPLE in July.

“Kylie has been so much more relaxed and natural since Stormi was born,” the source said. “She’s softer in a way. And she’s just as busy as ever, but her priority is her daughter. She’s much more comfortable in t-shirts and cozy pants. She feels much more like herself and it’s easier, kind of like her mom uniform!”