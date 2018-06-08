Kylie Jenner Poses in a Crop Top at Calabasas Piercing Shop with BFF Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner‘s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom.

The 20-year-old star, who welcomed daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, took a quick break from her mommy duties to head to a piercing shop in Calabasas, California with best friend Jordyn Woods to presumably get a new one added to her collection.

Jenner snapped a quick mirror selfie inside the store alongside Woods wearing a white crop top that showed off her stomach, high-rise jeans and a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.

“piercings 🖤,” the star simply captioned the photo.

Jenner has been flaunting her stomach a number of times to show off her journey to getting her pre-pregnancy body back after giving birth.

Only one month after welcoming Stormi, the reality star shared two mirror selfie videos in a black crop top and string-bikini underwear that showed off her midriff from the side.

About one month later, Jenner continued to give us a peek at her abs when she sported a cropped white sweatshirt and slightly pulled-down track pants.

Jenner memorably referred to herself as a “cool mom” in April, wearing a neon pink wig and tight white dress when she made her first public appearance at Coachella since giving birth to Stormi.

“I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom,” she captioned the photo, quoting a line from he hit 2004 film Mean Girls.

A source previously told PEOPLE that since giving birth, the 20-year-old has been “super determined to get back to her pre-pregnancy body.”

“Kylie wants to be a really hot young mom and is making sure that happens,” the insider continued, adding that as Jenner gets further along in her transformation, she will be “flaunting her progress more and more.”