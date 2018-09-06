Neon, Neon: Kylie Jenner Continues Her Family's New Favorite Trend in Bright Orange Dress

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s new love of neon continues!

Kylie Jenner posted two Instagram photos on Wednesday night of herself wearing a neon orange dress so vibrant that the color caused a reflection in the white chair she perched on.

In one of the images, the 21-year-old struck a sultry pose that accentuated her matte, mauve lip, and in the other, she showed off pumps and a structured handbag in the same glowing shade.

RELATED: 9 Surprisingly Chic Neon Pieces to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the first photo, “maaamaa shark dooo doo doo dooo,” and the second, “Waiting for my baby to wake up like.. 🧡.” (Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott are parents to 7-month-old Stormi Webster.)

This isn’t even the first time this week that the youngest KarJenner has opted for a neon outfit. Just three days ago, she showed off her trim physique in a bright yellow bikini while playing outside with her daughter.

RELATED: Jordyn Woods Says BFF Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Is ‘Inspiring Me to Have My Own’ — Just Not Yet

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Bounces on Trampoline in Tiny Neon Yellow String Bikini and Oversize Sunglasses

Her big sister, Kim Kardashian West, seems to have kicked off the family trend. This summer, the KKW Beauty mogul, 37, has stepped out in Miami wearing a bright green wig, attended 2 Chainz’s in a neon yellow dress, sported a neon pedicure in Turks & Caicos and even received a neon green Mercedes G series SUV as a surprise gift from husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian Splash News Online

Kim Kardashian AM/SplashNews.com

Kim Kardashian MEGA

RELATED VIDEO: Which Kardashian-Jenner Has the Highest Net Worth?

And on Sunday, the mom of three wore a teeny tiny vibrant chartreuse string bikini in a series of Instagram story videos she shared throughout the day.

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian SplashNews.com

Kourtney Kardashian was also photographed in another brightly-colored swimsuit during her girls’ trip to Mexico last week.