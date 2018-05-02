In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner is on an adorable family vacation with Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi in celebration of Scott’s 26th birthday. And in true KarJenner fashion, the new mom is using the opportunity to show off all of the sexy swimsuits in her wardrobe. But one thing she’s not showing off during tropical trip? Her makeup skills.

The 20-year-old new mom and makeup mogul, who often shares photos of herself with a full face of makeup, has shared several Instagram photos from the trip, complete with cameos from Stormi, Travis and the occasional yacht. But Jenner’s signature bold lip color, contoured cheekbones and perfectly-filled-in eyebrows are gone, in favor of a pared-down beauty look.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In the latest photo, above, Jenner is holding her daughter while dressed in a white mesh L*Space top and bottom with a white mesh two-piece outfit layered on top. And, in addition to the 3-month-old’s cuteness, Kylie’s bare face and rarely-seen freckles stand out.

Another couple of shots show Jenner dressed in a leopard-print-and-white one-piece suit, while her short hair is tousled and her face is, again, bare. And in her cheeky Dior logo-print suit, the star sports braids and yet again, a fresh face.

Jenner has spoken out about her relationship with her freckles on occasion in the past, captioning a makeup-free Snapchat post, “When everyone’s drawing on freckles and you’re always covering yours.”

Now, it seems, she’s grown to embrace the look — especially when relaxing in the sun with her family.