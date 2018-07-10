See Kylie Jenner's Filler-Free Lips in First Outing Since She Revealed She Had Them Removed

After revealing she dissolved all of her lip fillers, Kylie Jenner gave us an up-close look at her more natural look at the season two finale event for The Handmaid’s Tale in L.A.

The 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul celebrated the acclaimed Hulu series last night in a black bodycon halter mini and fun half updo, and her smaller pout was definitely noticeable. Now that she’s not relying on injections, Jenner showed herself defining her lips with the Kylie Cosmetics Caramel Lip Liner and topping it off with the Kylie Cosmetics Nova Matte Lipstick. While attending the finale, Jenner Snapchatted her experience (which she called “by far one of the best nights of my life”) fangirling over the show and running into other superfans Chrissy Teigen and Jen Atkin.

Before heading to the event, Jenner posed with best friend of eight years Stassie Karanikolaou for a mini Instagram shoot. In one photo, the reality star turns her head for a profile shot that also showed off her less plumped pout.

Earlier that day, Jenner unveiled her new Kylie Cosmetics summer collection on Snapchat and filmed a close up selfie video that made clear that the star’s lip fillers had been dissolved.

Jenner revealed she is no longer enhancing her lips with temporary fillers on Instagram after one fan noticed she looked a little bit different. “She looks like the old Kylie here idk why,” one fan wrote in the comments section, to which Jenner responded, “I got rid of all my filler,” with two flushed face emojis and one smiley face emoji.

Not long after Jenner told the world she’s been going without her lip fillers, fans immediately started praising the star’s look in the comments on her Instagram posts. “So glad you got rid of the fillers. You never needed them in the first place (you’re so beautiful) + look at you, you’re successful in business and as a mother-this means so much more. Being strong, independent, inspiring and loving is what matters!” one fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “You look absolutely beautiful! I don’t think you needed fillers.. please stay natural.”

The star first admitted that she enhanced her lips with temporary fillers in May 2015 after spending years overlining her mouth.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard,” Jenner shared during an episode of her E! spin-off series, Life of Kylie.

“Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn’t doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done,” she revealed.

NYU Langone Health plastic surgeon Dr. Nolan S. Karp, M.D., told PEOPLE that the temporary fillers Jenner got in 2015 are a better option than permanent lip fillers or injections because they dissolve over time.

“Temporary is much better because some of the effect will wear off,” Karp, who does not treat Jenner, told PEOPLE. “It doesn’t all wear off, but permanent lip fillers, once you fill it, it’s done.”

“They will eventually kind of wear off. She probably didn’t have her maintenance fills,” Karp says of Jenner’s lips, but also noted he can’t assume that was the case.