The reality star displayed her new look dressed in a mesh Gucci bra

Kylie Jenner Shows Off New Blonde Bob While Modeling Gucci Lingerie

Kylie Jenner is back to blonde!

On Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder unveiled her latest hairstyle, a platinum blonde bob, on her Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sexy snap, Jenner posed in a monogrammed Gucci mesh lingerie top, which featured sequins going across the cups and a light pink elastic bottom.

Jenner, 22, captioned the photo, "last night🖤🖤🌙✨," and tagged her personal hairstylist Tokyo Stylez to credit her new 'do as well as the reality star's makeup artist, Ariel Tejada.

"I missed u so much 🙏🏽💕 thankyou for last night. it Felt so good to beat your face again😍😍😍," Tejada teased in the comments.

Hours later, Jenner shared another snap from her lingerie photoshoot, telling her followers that her look was "too good had to do a double take."

In the second shot, Jenner posed with her hands up by her head as she kept her body facing straight-on to the camera.

The makeup mogul's sultry look included a bronze smokey eye and a nude lip.

Jenner's followers were quick to comment on her latest look, sharing their excitement that her blonde hair made a comeback.

Normani replied, "what needed to be done," while Paris Hilton dropped a fire emoji.

"Blonde Ky is my fav!!!" another user wrote.

"Omg blonde babe ❤️🔥," one person added.

Jenner's updated look comes days after she celebrated Father's Day with her ex Travis Scott and their 2-year-old daughter Stormi.

On Sunday, Jenner shared photos from the sweet bash she and Stormi threw Scott for the holiday.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Touches at the party included a blue color palette, which was even featured as the base hue of Stormi's long-sleeved outfit and Scott's tie-dye ensemble. Jenner's snapshots went on to show off more décor like oversized metallic balloons saying "HAPPY DADS DAY" and a giant rose creation spelling out "DADDY."

Candles, a variety of smaller blue balloons and blue-framed photos of Scott and his daughter further filled the space, where the trio also enjoyed decorating their own cookies with blue frosting and various toppings.