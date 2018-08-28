As if she isn’t already busy enough running her nearly billion dollar cosmetics empire, Kylie Jenner just added another gig to her resumé.

The 21-year-old star officially announced on Instagram today she’s partnering with Adidas as the newest ambassador, joining sister Kendall Jenner and brother-in-law Kanye West, who already work with the brand.

Jenner snapped a photo of herself wearing a pair of Adidas Originals sneakers to reveal her big news. “So excited to announce that I am officially an #adidas_Ambassador #createdwithadidas @adidasoriginals,” the star wrote. The star will be fronting the Adidas’ soon-to-be released campaign for its Falcon sneaker.

“As a life-long fan of the brand, Kylie embodies the bold spirit of Falcon and we are pleased to announce her as the face of the campaign,” the brand said in a release.

Kendall joined the Adidas family in May 2017, while Kanye has partnered with Adidas for his Yeezy brand since 2015.

Before Kylie’s deal with Adidas, the businesswoman previously worked with athletic wear competitor Puma — which caused some tension between her and Kanye.

In a since-deleted tweet from Feb. 2016, Kanye wrote, “1000% there will never be a Kylie Puma anything. That’s on my family! 1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team!!! Puma we gone give you your measly million dollars back!!! Never try to divide the family!!!”

Then fans got a glimpse at how the drama unfolded on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that aired in Aug. 2016, Kanye vented about Kylie booking a modeling deal with Puma after having worked with him on his Yeezy Boost sneaker line for Adidas.

“Kanye had Kylie walk in his first two shows,” Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West explained. “He really believed in her as part of his brand.”

Khloé Kardashian understood Kim and Kanye’s frustration. “I don’t agree with going against the family,” Khloe said. “Mom and or Kylie should have presented it to Kanye first.”

“I just wish my mom spoke about it wish us,” Kim said to the camera. “We should all be able to communicate so we don’t step on anyone’s toes.”