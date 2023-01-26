Kylie Jenner Nails Classic Hollywood Glamour in Corset Gown at Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Show

Kylie Jenner made another big splash in the City of Lights during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

After causing a stir by wearing a black velvet gown featuring a replica life-sized lion's head across her torso on Sunday, followed by bondage-themed attire on Tuesday, Kylie favored a classic Hollywood look for the Jean Paul Gaultier runway presentation.

With her hair slicked back and waved to the side in vintage Hollywood fashion, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, hit the carpet in a pale blue and blush-colored corset worn with a high-waisted black, floor-length skirt. Her bronzed skin and mocha lip completed the elegant look as onlookers cheered from the Paris streets.

For this year's presentation, Haider Ackermann guest-designed Gaultier's Spring/Summer Haute Couture show, which was also attended by Catherine Deneuve, Timothée Chalamet, Charli XCX and Doja Cat.

TheRealSPW / MEGA

On Monday, Kylie thanked Schiaparelli designer and creative director Daniel Roseberry for creating her wild lion's head look.

"BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning," Kylie wrote on Instagram. "wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful."

According to the notes from the show, Roseberry drew on Dante's Inferno as inspiration to create Kylie's gown, reported CNN.

More specifically, he used the description of three beats in the epic 14th-century poem to imagine the dress along with a leopard-themed gown worn by Canadian model Shalom Harlow and a she-wolf gown modeled by Naomi Campbell.

Kylie Jenner. Jacopo Raule/Getty

The lion's head gown is just one of many head-turning creations to have been recently worn by Kylie. On Nov. 15, 2022, she served as a muse to Thierry Mugler, wearing an intricate jeweled crown and black gown at the Mugler Couturissime exhibition opening at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City.

Dubbing herself "mugler king" on Instagram, Kylie teamed the elaborate headpiece with a black, corset-style gown complete with a feathered mermaid-style silhouette and long black gloves trimmed with fur, all from the Mugler archives.