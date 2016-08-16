Kylie Jenner Teases New Piercings - Can You Guess Where?

King Kylie doesn’t have a pause button. After spending a glorious week basking in the sun with friends at a $50 million vacation mansion in Turks and Caicos for her birthday, the 19-year-old is now back stateside and ready to hit the ground running … to the tattoo parlor … to get new piercings!

Soon after returning from her whirlwind trip the beauty mogul visited the tattoo parlor to get a few more body jewels, and then gave fans a sneak peek on Snapchat with the cryptic caption: “New piercings.” But, just like everything else that happens on Kylie’s Snapchat, the exact piercings (and their placements) are still a mystery.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED VIDEO: Forget the Kylie Jenner Challenge, Here’s How You Really Get the Perfect Pout

So in honor of the star’s new TBD jewels (which can’t be on her nipples since she already Snapped the aftermath of that piercing session), we’re bringing you a completely made-up game of “Can You Guess What Kylie’s New Piercing Is?”

Guess No. 1: Her Nose

Obvious choice, sure, but the “reveal” photo Kylie shared isn’t exactly a close-up, meaning, technically, she could be hiding a sweet little diamond stone on one of her nostrils.

Guess No. 2: Her Tongue

We don’t really have our hearts set on this one. So, moving on.

Guess No. 3: Cartilage

We’d like to see King Kylie pull off a crawler ear jacket.

Guess No. 4: Belly Button

After an extensive deep dive into Kylie’s Instagram, it appears she does not have her navel pierced. (Surprising, right?)

Guess No. 5: More Nipple Piercings

Or maybe Tyga is getting one?