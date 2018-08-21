Kylie Jenner Made a Surprise Appearance at the 2018 MTV VMAs in a Blazer Dress—And Now We Want One Too

August 20, 2018 11:02 PM
Kylie Jenner turned a lot of heads on the 2018 MTV VMAs red carpet.

The 21-year-old makeup mogul made a surprise appearance at the MTV awards ceremony to support her boyfriend, Travis Scott, the father of daughter Stormi—except the two didn’t walk the red carpet together. Kylie wore none other than a belted, white blazer dress, paired with white Olgana Paris AW18 L’Engageante heels, looking like the billionaire boss that she is.

We usually expect the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to wear something we’d immediately want to add to our carts, and this time was no different. We scoured the Internet for the best Kylie-inspired mini blazer dresses and found five amazing lookalikes—for as little as $30.

Buy It! ASOS DESIGN Blazer Mini with Buttons, $45; asos.com

Buy It! White Puff Sleeve Button Up Blazer Dress, $60; prettylittlething.com

Buy It! Selene Blazer Dress, $96; revolve.com

Buy It! Theory Admiral Crepe Blazer Dress, $297 (orig. $495); saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! Ella Double Breasted Power Shoulder Dress, $30 (orig. $60); boohoo.com

