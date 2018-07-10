Kylie Jenner Is 'More Natural' Since Stormi's Birth, Source Says, as New Mom Removes Lip Fillers

Motherhood has transformed Kylie Jenner.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently shocked fans when she revealed she dissolved all of her lip fillers — but according to a source, it’s not surprising considering how much she’s changed since welcoming her first child, daughter Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb 1.

“Kylie has been so much more relaxed and natural since Stormi was born,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She’s softer in a way. And she’s just as busy as ever, but her priority is her daughter.”

According to the insider, the 20-year-old new mom has shifted everything from her routine to her style.

“She’s not spending as many hours as she did before to focus on herself,” says the source. “And Kylie has never been big on getting dressed up — she’s much more comfortable in t-shirts and cozy pants. She feels much more like herself and it’s easier, kind of like her mom uniform!”

The makeup mogul has been showing off her smaller pout on social media this week, even unveiling her new Kylie Cosmetics summer collection on Snapchat with close-up selfie videos showcasing her significantly smaller lips.

And that’s not the only change in Jenner’s life: Sources previously told PEOPLE that welcoming a daughter together has only strengthened her bond with Scott, 27. (She’s been dating the rapper since April 2017.)

“Kylie’s relationship with Travis couldn’t be stronger,” said one source. “Having a child together really changed their relationship for the better.”

“Kylie spends so much time with Stormi,” the source added. “She’s super proud to be a new mom and is very hands-on. She’s more hands-on than he is, but he still definitely does his fair share to help wherever he can.”