Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Extravagant Closet Filled with Designer Luggage as She Models SKIMS

Kylie Jenner just gave fans a look inside one of her many closets.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, has shown off the rooms where she stores her swoon-worthy shoe and handbag collections, and now she’s giving a glimpse inside the gorgeous closet where she keeps racks of clothes and expensive collectible designer luggage.

Jenner stood inside her closet facing a mirror as she took a selfie, which she shared on her Instagram Story, wearing the newly launched SKIMS Cozy loungewear collection from older sister Kim Kardashian West’s solutionwear brand. In the background, fans could see the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s perfectly organized clothing closet, which appears to include garments like blazers, shirts and bottoms.

Above the hanging clothing, Jenner also keeps six pieces of designer luggage from Louis Vuitton and Goyard — which can retail for thousands of dollars each.

When Jenner renovated her Hidden Hills home with the help of interior designer Martyn Lawrence-Bullard, the pair took special care in designing her four (!) massive clothing and handbag closets.

“There is a huge closet for her regular everyday clothes. Then she has a workout closet which is strictly for workout clothes. And then obviously there is a purse closet that is dedicated to her collection of incredible bags,” Lawrence-Bullard told PEOPLE exclusively.

“And she also has a fitting room, where the stylists come and bring collections for Kylie to try on and to create outfits,” he added.