Kylie Jenner Models Sheer Top and Bikini Bottoms During Vacation in Turks and Caicos

The businesswoman shared a series of photos rocking a sexy swimsuit while enjoying her vacation in the Caribbean on Friday

By
Published on February 3, 2023 08:16 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoNZOLapAmt/ kyliejenner Verified 👼🏻 4h
Photo: kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is bringing the sexy to her Caribbean vacation.

The 25-year-old makeup mogul shared snaps from her getaway on Instagram on Friday, where she sported a sultry long-sleeved sheer black top with a string wrapped around her waist, pairing the look with paisley double strap bikini bottoms from Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2023 line.

She added her own touch to the outfit with statement star earrings, strappy heels lined with bright neon fur and a matching boa.

In the photos, Kylie struck a few poses on a deck that features flowers and palm trees as her backdrop, ending the carousel by giving fans a peek at the back of her physique, showing off her revealing bikini bottoms and her view.

She kept her caption short and sweet with a baby angel emoji.

Earlier this week, Kylie was seen getting some quality beachside rest and relaxation in the Caribbean.

The mom of two, fresh off the front row from numerous Paris Fashion Week shows, was spotted in Turks and Caicos taking a solo dip in a black spaghetti strap bralette bikini top, matching thong bikini bottoms, workwear-inspired sunnies and a few delicate bangles.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> stuns in a black bikini in Turks and Caicos
TheRealSPW/MEGA/BACKGRID

Other pictures of the star oceanside showed her wearing a neon green sarong skirt, which when adjusted provided a look at a red ink tattoo on her backside of the word sanity spelled phonetically, ("'sa-nǝ-té") which she got in 2016.

Kylie's posts come as she shared never-before-seen photos of her son Aire for his first birthday, which comes a day after her daughter Stormi's birthday.

"AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you," Kylie wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you."

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Dramatic Lion's Head Gown at Paris Fashion Week

The Kardashians star shares Aire and Stormi with Travis Scott, 31.

Kylie also took time to celebrate Stormi, who turned 5 on Wednesday.

She shared a series of photos and videos to reveal the fun-filled decorations.

"Let the rainbow unicorn birthday adventure begin," Kylie said as she posted a clip of Stormi's bedroom covered in colorful balloons to her Instagram Stories, including a multicolored unicorn-shaped balloon and a pink metallic number five.

Kylie also shared a snapshot of the scene with the caption, "my baby turns 5 tomorrow 🥺🥺🥺🥺."

Continuing the unicorn theme, Kylie posted a photo of one of her daughter's gifts, revealing she's received a candy-filled pink and white basket wrapped in a matching pink bow.

