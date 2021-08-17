Kylie Jenner Models Revealing Cutout One-Piece to Tease Swimwear Launch

Kylie Jenner's next business venture is well under way!

On Monday night, the makeup mogul, 24, teased her upcoming Kylie Swim line, posting two Instagram Stories of herself in sexy cutout one-pieces and several behind-the-scenes Polaroids from a recent campaign shoot.

"Working on @kylieswim and I can't wait to share," she captioned a video of herself modeling an orange and pink abs-baring design. "on set @kylieswim coming soon," she wrote over another snap.

In a third Instagram Story, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star flaunted her famous figure in an orange underwire one-piece with large side cutouts. She tagged the official Kylie Swim Instagram account, which has no posts yet but has already garnered 124,000 followers.

The queen of sexy swimsuit moments filed documents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner" earlier this year. According to the filing, the trademark covers all types of swim goods, from bikinis and cover ups to beach bags and sunglasses.

Thanks to the success of Jenner's wildly successful Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin business, Forbes ranked the star as the first billionaire in the reality TV family. However, the outlet later debunked her billionaire status in an explosive report last year. As of May 2020, Forbes estimated Jenner's current net worth at just under $900 million.

Last month, the mogul said 3-year-old daughter Stormi is already following in her footsteps.

In the second of a three-part YouTube docuseries recapping her time running her Kylie Cosmetics brand, Jenner talked about bringing Stormi to the office over the years. The star said she wants to surround her little girl with "strong women" in her life.

"Stormi has such strong women, and men, in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to," said Jenner, who shares Stormi with rapper Travis Scott. "I think it was just a no-brainer for me and my mom and my team to just be surrounded by strong women."