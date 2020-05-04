The star said she was "squeezing" into the Alexander Wang gown at the 2018 Met Gala - three months after giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster - when all of a sudden it split

Kylie Jenner Remembers Having a Wardrobe Malfunction Before the 2018 Met Gala: 'The Dress Ripped'

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Kylie Jenner attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Tachman/Getty Images for Vogue)

Kylie Jenner just revealed a never-before-known secret about her 2018 Met Gala gown.

Since the 2020 Met Gala has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Jenner, 22, looked back at all of her past Met Gala moments on Monday, May 4, marking what would have been the opening of The Costume Institute's 2020 exhibition, “About Time: Fashion and Duration. When the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a few photos of the head-turning strapless black Alexander Wang gown she wore three months after giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster at the 2018 Met Gala, she revealed the final dress design wasn't exactly what they intended it to be.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a side shot photo from the red carpet, a zipper is visibly seen running down the left side under Jenner's armpit to her hip. But in fact, the zipper was a last-minute alteration.

Image zoom Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Kevin Mazur/Getty

"fun fact: this dress wasn't supposed to have a zipper but it ripped as i was squeezing into it so we added it on the way out the door 😯 .. but it worked out and i loved it 🖤," Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story.

RELATED: In Honor of Met Gala Monday: The Looks We'll Never Forget

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also remembered when she made a dramatic hair color change before debuting a custom, sheer Atelier Versace dress on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet - her second attending fashion prom.

Image zoom David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

"donatella asked i go blonde last minute and we made it happen. i loved this look," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul said.

RELATED: The Best Met Gala Looks of All Time

Jenner made her Met Gala debut in 2016 at the age of 18, sporting an Anna Wintour-esque bob and a silver, fringe beaded Balmain design with sheer side panels, that coordinated with Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s similar high-shine metallic outfits also by the label.

The trio’s coordinating looks nodded at the 2016 theme: “Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology.”

Watch the full episode of PeopleTV Special: The Best of the Met Gala streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.