Kylie Jenner Recreates One of Marilyn Monroe's Most Iconic Looks for Fourth Halloween Costume

Kylie Jenner has gone all-out this Halloween season — and her fourth costume might just be her best one yet.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, recreated one of Marilyn Monroe‘s most iconic looks — the late actress’ iconic hot pink dress from the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes — for the ultimate glam costume.

Wearing a sultry strapless silk gown with an oversized bow in the back and arm-length gloves made from the same material, Jenner looked just like Monroe as she posted for a Halloween shoot with V Magazine. “Diamonds are a girls best friend…” the star wrote on Instagram as she unveiled multiple photos of the look, which was complete with tons of layered diamond necklaces and bracelets, plus dramatic diamond drop earrings.

A blonde bob-length wig, a matte cut crease eye shadow look, a glossy red pout and faux mole made the star’s resemblance to Monroe even more uncanny.

Jenner and her stylist Jill Jacobs thought it “would be so fun to dress up as a moment in pop culture history,” so they had designer Alejandro Peraza of Alejandro Collection create a near-perfect replica of the pink William Travilla gown that Monroe wore in the 1953 film.

“Kylie is the girl who has it all, and so it is befitting of her to dress up as an icon like Marilyn. Kylie knows better than anyone that diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” Peraza tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Kylie wanted a replica and no stone left unturned to get there. So we have the exact amount of skin shown as Marilyn herself in the film,” Peraza says.

To ensure the confection would look perfect for Jenner by Halloween, Peraza’s team worked “nonstop” for two weeks. “We had to custom-dye fabric to make the gloves so it matched the silk fabric perfectly,” he says. “The dress has built-in boning to give Kylie the Marilyn look and a slit in the back for dancing.”

Jenner warned her fans before Halloween that she would be blowing up their social media feeds with a slew of costume photos. “get ready for waaaayyy to [sic] many Halloween posts starting tonight until tomorrow ..” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted.

On Halloween eve, Jenner shared several sexy Instagram photos dressed up as Princess Ariel from The Little Mermaid. For the Disney-inspired ensemble, Jenner wore a pearl-adorned seashell strapless bra top that showed off her toned abs, as well as a sequined green skirt with a thigh-high slit.

To make the costume even more realistic, she donned a fiery red wig, wore icy blue contact lenses and carried a crystal-encrusted clutch in the shape of Flounder, Ariel’s fish friend in the film.

“Ariel grew up.. ♥️,” Jenner cheekily captioned her post, which included three shots of her posing for the camera.

On Monday night, the star kicked off the week by getting decked out as a classic Playboy bunny for her BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou‘s Playboy-themed Halloween bash.

Jenner wore the complete Playboy bunny look, which included a plunging strapless bustier and tights, a black and white bowtie, wrist cuffs and of course, oversized black bunny ears. She also styled her hair in bouncy bombshell waves and wore blue contact lenses again.

She also did a group costume with Karanikolaou over the weekend, when the duo dressed up as Madonna and Britney Spears to recreate of the pop stars’ iconic pop culture moment (and kiss!) from their 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance.