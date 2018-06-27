See Kylie Jenner Completely Makeup-Free Before She Does Her Entire 34-Step Beauty Routine

How does new mom Kylie Jenner, the reigning beauty queen of the Kardashian-Jenner family (and most of the makeup-loving world), apply her makeup? You can now watch it all go down in a 10-minute video of the star performing her entire, 34-step glam routine from start to finish.

Brow pencil, concealer, eye shadow, baking powder, lip liner, bronzer, blush, highlighter, more blush: just a handful of the products that go into the 20-year-old beauty mogul‘s everyday makeup routine. Jenner revealed the process in a new Vogue video, demonstrating her “simple” eye shadow look for a day of meetings, her secret for applying highlighter as precisely as possible, and her method for making four pumps of foundation look natural.

Vogue/Youtube

“I kind of like my freckles to show through my makeup,” Jenner says as she mixes four pumps of Giorgio Armani foundation and one pump of Marc Jacobs Dew Drops with her brush. “I know it looks like I’m putting like loads on, but I blend it out really good so that it doesn’t look too heavy.”

But that’s not even the beginning of her process. The star first begins with her eye brows, then moves onto concealer around her eyes, followed by eye shadow (from Kylie Cosmetics of course), which she likes to apply before foundation to ensure nothing smudges. She then moves onto foundation and concealer, setting powder and KKW Beauty contour powder, before she applies loose powder to “bake” her makeup. After that, it’s time for lips — which she says have been a source of insecurity for her.

“When I was insecure about my lips, I turned to makeup to help me feel more confident,” she shares, adding that her mom always enabled her to explore makeup freely when she was younger. But when it comes to her daughter, 4-month-old Stormi, she’s not totally sure when she’s going to let her wear makeup.

“I haven’t thought about letting Stormi wear makeup. I mean I’m gonna let her wear makeup, but when is the question,” she says.

After lips, she goes back to her eyes and her contour, and then applies her second of Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty products: the brightening powder — and no, the two are not competitive when it comes to with their beauty brands, KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics.

“Me and Kim do not compete,” Jenner says. “A lot of people think we might, but we really like making like completely different products and we both enjoy each other’s stuff, so the more makeup the better.”

The more the better is right, according to the rest of her routine. Next, she applies blush, black and brown mascara, highlighter, gloss over her already-applied lipstick, brow gel, an extra round of blush, and to top it all off: setting spray.

Easy.