Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Empire Is Worth $900 Million - and She Hasn't Even Turned 21 Yet

Kylie Jenner may be the baby of the Kardashian-Jenner family, but she’s on the road to becoming one of the most successful (and youngest!) female entrepreneurs in the country.

At just 20 years old (she turns 21 on Aug. 10), Jenner was named one of America’s richest self-made women as she graced the cover of Forbes‘ ranking of the most successful female businesswomen.

Jenner, who’s surpassed older sister Kim Kardashian West as the most profitable member of the family, swiftly turned her idea to launch lip kits into a $900 million business in the span of two years. And if she maintains the same pace, she’s likely to surpass Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female.

After launching her namesake makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner’s used her loyal fanbase and powerful social media platform to catapult the brand into one of the fastest growing companies in the beauty business. Forbes reports that Kylie Cosmetics has sold more than $630 million worth of makeup since its initial launch, which includes an estimated $330 million in 2017 alone. Combining all of the mogul’s profits, Forbes estimates the brand alone is worth nearly $800 million, which Jenner maintains sole ownership of.

But that’s not even all of her earnings.

When taking into account Jenner’s product endorsements (she’s done sponsored posts for Fit Tea Wraps, waist trainer company Waist Gang Society and more), Keeping Up with the Kardashians paycheck, Kendall + Kylie clothing line and Puma deal, Forbes “conservatively” estimates the star is worth $900 million. Meanwhile, Kardashian West, who’s banked from multiple ventures including KKW Beauty, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood video game, her Kim Kardashian app, endorsements and more, is worth $350 million, according to the magazine.

Jenner credits her more than 100 million social media followers as the key to her success. “Social media is an amazing platform,” she says in the Forbes cover story. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”

In July 2016, Kardashian West made headlines when she was featured on the cover of of Forbes, which showcased her accomplishments as a “mobile mogul,” including the launch of her game, website and app.

In the article, Forbes reported that Kardashian West has personally “pocketed $45 million,” or about 40 percent of her most recent annual income, from Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which they say has taken in $160 million since its June 2014 launch.

“I realized this is really going to be the next cycle of my career and this is what I want to focus on,” she tells the magazine. “I loved video games, growing up. … [But I did ask myself,] ‘I wonder if people are really going to mimic my life.’”

While she still works on her video same, Kardashian West has since shifted her focus to her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, which Forbes estimates has brought in $100 million in revenue since its June 2017 launch.

Despite obvious speculation that there might be a rivalry between Jenner and Kardashian West as the sisters both own beauty brands, the two have said they have nothing but support for one another.

“Kylie and I laugh so hard at this all the time, because people always want to pit us against each other, thinking we have similar careers,” Kardashian West wrote on her app and website in April 2016. “I think it’s amazing – there’s no one else I would want to be in the same business with than my sister,” continued the reality star. “She teaches me so much, and I teach her so much, and we’re both so close that it’s just funny.”