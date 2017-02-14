The designer packed both his runway and his front row with the most unexpected celebs imaginable

Philip Plein has never had any problems putting on one hell of a show. The German designer is constantly testing the boundaries of what it means to present during fashion week, often turning his runways into fantasy worlds featuring amusement park rides, monster trucks, marching bands, special performances by people including Snoop Dogg and Fergie, and filling his runways with unexpected celebs like Paris Hilton.

And this year’s fashion show was no exception to the rule as Plein, who usually shows in Italy, took his sartorial circus stateside, bringing all of the drama, random models like the viral “Hot Mugshot Guy,” and a front row filled with stars including Kylie Jenner and Madonna with him.

For his first New York Fashion Week show, held at the New York Public Library, Plein welcomed guests with Elvis impersonator Jay Allan and the Naked Cowboy serenading guests as they marched past two rows of models dressed as the Statue of Liberty, only to be greeted inside by even more ladies clad as cliché Americana iconography.

There were also a handful of rappers known for their love of high fashion who came down the catwalk, including Young Thug, Desiigner and Fetty Wap, and the whole show was capped off with a performance by the rap legend Nas and The Kills.

And as anyone who was able to break their gaze away from the catwalk for five seconds would have realized, the FROW was just as packed with stars as the runway. Kylie Jenner and Tyga finished off their long day selling lip kits by making an appearance, chatting with their seatmate Madonna.

Former model for the brand Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild were naturally in attendance, as was Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell, Fat Joe, Slick Rick, Taylor Hill, and Coco Rocha. Even Tiffany Trump stopped by with her designer friend to show her support. Just further proof that the influence of Plein truly knows no bounds.