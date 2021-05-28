Kylie Jenner Goes Into 'Do Not Disturb' Mode as She Lounges in a Revealing Crochet Bikini
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul is starting Memorial Day weekend a little bit early by relaxing at the pool
As we head into the holiday weekend, Kylie Jenner's already in full relaxation mode.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 23, kicked back on a lounge chair to soak up the warm weather in a sultry bronze bikini. With a colorful bucket hat protecting her face from the sun, Jenner laid down to flaunt her washboard abs in an intricately crocheted two-piece with pearl embroidery. She accessorized the sexy look with gold bangles and a simple gold body chain draped around her chest and waist.
"do not disturb," Jenner captioned the Instagram photo.
The star's older sister Khloé Kardashian was in awe of her fit physique. "Wait! Excuse me! this is crazy," Kardashian, 36, wrote in the comments.
Over the past few weeks, Jenner has been providing no shortage of sexy swimsuit pics on social media. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star flew her BFFs out to a tropical island to celebrate friend Yris Palmer's birthday earlier this month, and since then she's shared plenty of bikini moments from the trip.
In one Instagram post, Jenner sprawled out on a yacht wearing a chrome thong bikini. The star snapped a few photos from the boat, including a revealing shot of her backside as she climbed out of the ocean and back onto the yacht.
She shared some more shots of herself coming out of the water in another post and said, "beach you to it."
Jenner started off the girls' trip by snapping some busty pics in a $265 ruched bikini by Indonesian designer Isa Boulder. A Chanel shell fishnet necklace (featured in Karl Lagerfeld's 2011 cruise collection) gave the beauty mogul's look a tropical touch.
Jenner captioned the photos: "my vibe right now is just living life."