Kylie Jenner added some length to her blonde locks for a night out on the town in N.Y.C.

The 21-year-old businesswoman’s hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons popped in some waist-length hair extensions to transform Jenner’s look as she enjoyed an Italian dinner at N.Y.C.’s Carbone on Sunday night.

As for her outfit, Jenner showed off her curves in a form-fitting red Alexander Wang mini dress with black straps, a sparkly crystal Alexander Wang bodega handbag, embellished pumps and dangling earrings.

Kylie Jennerr/Instagram

The star debuted her golden blonde hair color at her massive 21st birthday party, which took pro Chris Appleton two full days to process.

Gotham/GC Images

“You’re pushing your hair to its limits. It can look really damaged. Hair has to be rich and healthy. It has to look like a new Barbie,” Appleton told Allure. “I take it very slowly and always do it over two days or longer. I gently lightened her hair in sessions — getting that right delicate gold is the hardest thing.”

According to the pro, Jenner didn’t want to go with an icy cool-toned blonde like sister Kim Kardashian West did with Appleton last year.

“Kylie is her own person — the whole idea — it’s not the predicted icy blonde. It’s a real transformation but it’s really golden. She likes to have fun with her hair. She’s been dark for a while, so it was time to change it up,” he explained.

In Jenner’s new makeup-free cover of Vogue Australia, which was unveiled last week, the star opened up how her booming makeup business became such a phenomenon in such a short period of time.

“My Lip Kits started with, number one, my obsession with make-up and lips specifically and just how I took my insecurity with my lips and turned it into my business model,” she said. “Something I just became obsessed with was lips and lipstick, and how wearing lipstick made me feel. I just loved bigger lips, and I just got obsessed. To this day, I can’t leave the house without lipstick. So, I just think I’m obsessed with doing my make-up and watching tutorials and that’s kind of how Kylie Cosmetics started.”