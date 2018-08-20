Kylie Jenner added some length to her blonde locks for a night out on the town in N.Y.C.
The 21-year-old businesswoman’s hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons popped in some waist-length hair extensions to transform Jenner’s look as she enjoyed an Italian dinner at N.Y.C.’s Carbone on Sunday night.
As for her outfit, Jenner showed off her curves in a form-fitting red Alexander Wang mini dress with black straps, a sparkly crystal Alexander Wang bodega handbag, embellished pumps and dangling earrings.
Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.
The star debuted her golden blonde hair color at her massive 21st birthday party, which took pro Chris Appleton two full days to process.
“You’re pushing your hair to its limits. It can look really damaged. Hair has to be rich and healthy. It has to look like a new Barbie,” Appleton told Allure. “I take it very slowly and always do it over two days or longer. I gently lightened her hair in sessions — getting that right delicate gold is the hardest thing.”
RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes
According to the pro, Jenner didn’t want to go with an icy cool-toned blonde like sister Kim Kardashian West did with Appleton last year.
“Kylie is her own person — the whole idea — it’s not the predicted icy blonde. It’s a real transformation but it’s really golden. She likes to have fun with her hair. She’s been dark for a while, so it was time to change it up,” he explained.
RELATED VIDEO: See Kylie Jenner’s 5-Tier Barbie Birthday Cake from Her Star-Studded Bash
In Jenner’s new makeup-free cover of Vogue Australia, which was unveiled last week, the star opened up how her booming makeup business became such a phenomenon in such a short period of time.
“My Lip Kits started with, number one, my obsession with make-up and lips specifically and just how I took my insecurity with my lips and turned it into my business model,” she said. “Something I just became obsessed with was lips and lipstick, and how wearing lipstick made me feel. I just loved bigger lips, and I just got obsessed. To this day, I can’t leave the house without lipstick. So, I just think I’m obsessed with doing my make-up and watching tutorials and that’s kind of how Kylie Cosmetics started.”