Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Dramatic Lion's Head Gown at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner knows how to make an entrance.

The reality star, 25, attended the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday wearing a strapless, fitted black velvet gown featuring a replica life-sized lion's head across her torso.

The mom-of-two complemented her bold look with black Schiaparelli sling-backs with golden toes.

Kylie's wasn't the only one to rock the lioness look, which also featured corset-style straps on its rear side. Inside, Irina Shayk hit the runway in a strikingly similar one-sleeved black gown that was asymmetrical on top, showing off a bare shoulder.

On Monday, Jenner thanked Schiaparelli designer and creative director, Daniel Rose Berry for the unique fashion experience.

"BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning," Jenner wrote. "wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful."

According to the notes from the show, Roseberry drew on Dante's Inferno as inspiration to create Kylie's gown, reported CNN.

More specifically, he used the description of three beats in the epic 14th-century poem to imagine the dress along with a leopard-themed gown worn by Canadian model Shalom Harlow and a she-wolf gown modeled by Naomi Campbell. Fellow model Diane Kruger and singer Doja Cat were also in attendance.

The lion's head gown is just one of many head-turning creations to have been worn by Kylie. On Nov. 15, 2022, she served as a muse to Thierry Mugler, wearing an intricate jeweled crown and black gown at the Mugler Couturissime exhibition opening at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City.

Dubbing herself "mugler king" on Instagram, Kylie teamed the elaborate headpiece with a black, corset-style gown complete with a feathered mermaid-style silhouette and long black gloves trimmed with fur, all from the Mugler archives.

The Kardashians star's edgy, regal look, kicked off a showcase of bold looks by the late French designer, who often referred to his ensembles as "glamazon" before his death in January.

In a video shared by Kylie on her Instagram stories, the star showed the less serious side of the fashion world by sharing footage of her slowly shuffling across the museum in the gown, taking tiny steps with the help of Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader.

"This is how we have to walk in this dress. It's worth it!" she joked in the short clip.

In between her daring fashion moments, the mom of 4-year-old Stormi Webster has been raising a second child with ex Travis Scott, who she recently revealed is named Aire.

Kylie and Scott, 31, welcomed Aire last February and initially named him Wolf Jacques. The name was short-lived, however, as Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story in March 2022 that her baby boy "isn't Wolf anymore."

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner wrote at the time, not clarifying if the middle name Jacques was axed as well.

After Jenner revealed her second child's name over the weekend, a source told PEOPLE that the moniker means "Lion of God," potentially giving even more meaning to her latest red carpet splash.