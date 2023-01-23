Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Dramatic Lion's Head Gown at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner wore a black velvet gown bearing a life-sized faux lion's head to the Schiaparelli fashion show on Sunday

By
Published on January 23, 2023 08:27 AM
Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner knows how to make an entrance.

The reality star, 25, attended the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday wearing a strapless, fitted black velvet gown featuring a replica life-sized lion's head across her torso.

The mom-of-two complemented her bold look with black Schiaparelli sling-backs with golden toes.

Kylie's wasn't the only one to rock the lioness look, which also featured corset-style straps on its rear side. Inside, Irina Shayk hit the runway in a strikingly similar one-sleeved black gown that was asymmetrical on top, showing off a bare shoulder.

On Monday, Jenner thanked Schiaparelli designer and creative director, Daniel Rose Berry for the unique fashion experience.

"BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning," Jenner wrote. "wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Pierre Suu/Getty Images

According to the notes from the show, Roseberry drew on Dante's Inferno as inspiration to create Kylie's gown, reported CNN.

More specifically, he used the description of three beats in the epic 14th-century poem to imagine the dress along with a leopard-themed gown worn by Canadian model Shalom Harlow and a she-wolf gown modeled by Naomi Campbell. Fellow model Diane Kruger and singer Doja Cat were also in attendance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The lion's head gown is just one of many head-turning creations to have been worn by Kylie. On Nov. 15, 2022, she served as a muse to Thierry Mugler, wearing an intricate jeweled crown and black gown at the Mugler Couturissime exhibition opening at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City.

Dubbing herself "mugler king" on Instagram, Kylie teamed the elaborate headpiece with a black, corset-style gown complete with a feathered mermaid-style silhouette and long black gloves trimmed with fur, all from the Mugler archives.

Irina Shayk walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Estrop by Getty Images

The Kardashians star's edgy, regal look, kicked off a showcase of bold looks by the late French designer, who often referred to his ensembles as "glamazon" before his death in January.

In a video shared by Kylie on her Instagram stories, the star showed the less serious side of the fashion world by sharing footage of her slowly shuffling across the museum in the gown, taking tiny steps with the help of Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader.

"This is how we have to walk in this dress. It's worth it!" she joked in the short clip.

In between her daring fashion moments, the mom of 4-year-old Stormi Webster has been raising a second child with ex Travis Scott, who she recently revealed is named Aire.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> attends the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition opening night
Taylor Hill/WireImage

Kylie and Scott, 31, welcomed Aire last February and initially named him Wolf Jacques. The name was short-lived, however, as Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story in March 2022 that her baby boy "isn't Wolf anymore."

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner wrote at the time, not clarifying if the middle name Jacques was axed as well.

After Jenner revealed her second child's name over the weekend, a source told PEOPLE that the moniker means "Lion of God," potentially giving even more meaning to her latest red carpet splash.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner attends the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition opening night
Kylie Jenner Wears Dazzling Crown and Corset Gown at Thierry Mugler Exhibition: 'Mugler King'
US media personality Kylie Jenner (C) arrives to the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, on November 15, 2022.
Watch Kylie Jenner Struggle to Walk in Form-Fitting Vintage Mugler Gown: 'It's Worth It!'
reese witherspoon
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Dress
Kendall Jenner Wears Curve-Hugging Sheer Dress at Lori Harvey's Birthday Party — See Her Daring Look!
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Kylie Jenner wears sister Khloé's Good American vinyl bikini
Kylie Jenner Wears a Tiny Vinyl Bikini with Furry Boots in Chilly Aspen – See Her Steamy Photoshoot! 
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Brings Back Her Favorite Beauty Look for a Night Out: Bleached Brows
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm2yyq5NYwS/?hl=en. Kylie Jenner/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/kourtneykardash/?hl=en. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
See Every Festive Look the Kardashian-Jenners Wore to Their New Year's Eve Parties
naked dresses tout
The Sheerest, Sexiest and Most Straight-Up 'Naked' Dresses to Ever Hit the Red Carpet
florence pugh
See Florence Pugh's Best 2022 Style Moments, from Show-Stopping Sheer Gowns to Valentino Short-Shorts
Lourdes Leon attends the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Exhibition Opening Night at Brooklyn Museum
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
American actress Sadie Sink at the 79 Venice International Film Festival 2022. Red carpet The Whale e Filming Italy Best Movie Achievement Award. Venice (Italy), September 4th, 2022 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images); Jenna Ortega at the premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday" held at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Anitta attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The 2022 Rising Stars in Style — from the Red Carpet and Beyond!
kardashians holiday style 2022
See All the Festive Looks the Kardashian-Jenner Family Wore to Their Famous Christmas Eve Party
Jodie Turner-Smith Best Dressed 2022
Jodie Turner-Smith — PEOPLE's Best Dressed Star of 2022 — Describes Her Style: 'Vibrant! Vivacious! Joyful!'
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in a fitted red and white lace dress while out in Paris
Kylie Jenner Wears Daring Red and White Lace Gown at Paris Fashion Week