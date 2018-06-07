7 Leopard Dresses to Shop for Your Wildest Summer Yet, Inspired by Kylie Jenner

As Jenna Lyons famously said, “As far as I’m concerned, leopard is a neutral.” And luckily, it’s also one of this season’s hottest prints. New mom Kylie Jenner seems to agree, taking to Instagram sporting a slinky leopard-print slip dress paired with gold bracelets — a look that’s giving us all the summer outfit inspo. The key to pulling off a dress like Kylie’s is to keep the rest of your look simple: Add a pair of barely-there heels and a dainty gold necklace or hoop earrings for a night out, or try a sleek and modern pair of sandals with a jean jacket for a lowkey look on the weekends. Either way, this is one dress style that’s sure to become a versatile and chic go-to in your summer wardrobe.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Scroll down to get Kylie’s look and shop seven leopard-print dresses we love and can’t wait to wear all summer long.

Buy It! Misha Collection dress, $350; saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! ASOS dress, $45; asos.com

Buy It! ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo dress, $375; bloomingdales.com

Buy It! Boohoo dress, $36 (orig. $38); boohoo.com

Buy It! Free People dress, $145; freepeople.com

Buy It! Topshop dress, $70; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Missguided dress, $43; missguidedus.com