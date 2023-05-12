Kylie Jenner Wows in Leather Trench at Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration

The Kylie Cosmetics founder stepped out at the launch celebration in West Hollywood on Thursday evening

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 12, 2023 11:14 AM
kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner. Photo: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner is celebrating all things Mugler.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wowed in a leather trench at the Mugler H&M launch celebration in West Hollywood on Thursday, which she teamed with semi-sheer mesh gloves, seamed tights, matte pink lipstick and loosely curled hair.

The Kardashians star posed for a series of photos against a black backdrop at the L.A. event, where guests had exclusive access to pre-shop the full collection from the collaboration.

Jenner also shared some pictures from the evening on her Instagram Story, including a black and white photo of her posing and lifting up the trench coat to show off her tights and black heels.

"Last night celebrating @hm @muglerofficial #MuglerHM," she captioned the snapshot.

Also in attendance at the event was Jenner's close friend, influencer and YouTuber Stassie Karanikolaou, who wore a black strapless, corseted gown.

kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner attends Mugler H&M celebration in L.A. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

"Stunning," Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian commented alongside a carousel of photos of Karanikolaou from the evening.

It's not the first time Jenner has shown her support for Mugler.

In November, she honored the brand's late French designer Thierry Mugler at an event in New York City, where she stole the show in an intricate jeweled crown and black gown at the Mugler Couturissime exhibition opening at the Brooklyn Museum.

kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Dubbing herself "mugler king" on Instagram, Kylie teamed the elaborate headpiece with a black, corset-style gown complete with a feathered mermaid-style silhouette and long black gloves trimmed with fur, all from the Mugler archives.

Jenner's edgy, regal look, kicked off a showcase of bold looks by the late French designer, who often referred to his ensembles as "glamazon" before his death in January 2022.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Wowow what a beautiful night celebrating the opening of the Thierry Mugler Archive Exhibition at the Brooklyn museum," the mom-of-two wrote in another post featuring multiple photos from the event.

"Such an honor to wear a piece of fashion history," Kylie added. "Thank you to the mugler team 🖤 and make sure to stop by to see the exhibition while it's there, celebrating the life and art of the forever iconic Thierry Mugler."

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner Hits the Beach in Black Bikini During Sun-Drenched Getaway
Kendall Jenner Hits the Beach in Black Bikini During Sun-Drenched Getaway: See the Photos!
Bethenny Frankel, borat
Bethenny Frankel Jokes That Her Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit Makes Her Feel Like Borat
mindy kaling rollout
Mindy Kaling on Wearing 'Sexy' Swimwear as a Mom: 'I Don't Need a Skirted Bathing Suit' (Exclusive)
Rita Ora Eurovision
Rita Ora's Cone Bra Corset Steals the Show on the Eurovision Stage
rihanna, A$AP Rocky
Pregnant Rihanna is All Smiles on Shopping Date with A$AP Rocky in West Hollywood
Meghan Markle J.Crew Jacket Tout
Meghan Markle's Go-To Spring Jacket Is No Longer Available — but This Upgraded Version Is on Sale
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Turns a New York City Street Into Her Personal Runway in an Ultra Mini Skirt and Oversized Coat
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha Shows Off All Her Curves in a Daring — and Super Low-Cut! — One-Piece Swimsuit
Mary Kate Olsen spotted leaving Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Mary-Kate Olsen Shows Off Her Comfy Travel Style During Rare Appearance in Mexico
Front Row and After Show of the Chanel Collection Cruise 2024 fashion show at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Pictured: Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie Wears a Retro-Inspired Bikini Top for Rare Date Night Out with Husband Tom Ackerley
Simone Biles Wedding credit STANLEY BABB/stanlo photography
Simone Biles' Wedding Dress Designer on Her Princess Ball Gown: 'She Didn't Think It Was Going to Work'
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Chanel show, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 May 2023
Sofia Richie Steps Out with New Husband Elliot Grainge for First Red Carpet Appearance Since Their Wedding
Front Row and After Show of the Chanel Collection Cruise 2024 fashion show at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Pictured: Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie, Sofia Richie, Riley Keough and Elle Fanning Among Stars at Chanel Cruise 2023/24 Show
Psalm's 4th Birthday Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Son Psalm on 4th Birthday: 'So Happy You Chose Me to Be Your Mommy'
mindy kaling rollout
Mindy Kaling Talks New Swimwear Collab: 'I'm Feeling Really Confident in My Body These Days' (Exclusive)
quinta brunson
Quinta Brunson Says It Was Hard to Find Stylists to Dress Her Because She Had 'the Nerve' to Be Curvy