Kylie Jenner Wows in Leather Trench at Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration

Kylie Jenner is celebrating all things Mugler.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wowed in a leather trench at the Mugler H&M launch celebration in West Hollywood on Thursday, which she teamed with semi-sheer mesh gloves, seamed tights, matte pink lipstick and loosely curled hair.

The Kardashians star posed for a series of photos against a black backdrop at the L.A. event, where guests had exclusive access to pre-shop the full collection from the collaboration.

Jenner also shared some pictures from the evening on her Instagram Story, including a black and white photo of her posing and lifting up the trench coat to show off her tights and black heels.

"Last night celebrating @hm @muglerofficial #MuglerHM," she captioned the snapshot.

Also in attendance at the event was Jenner's close friend, influencer and YouTuber Stassie Karanikolaou, who wore a black strapless, corseted gown.

Kylie Jenner attends Mugler H&M celebration in L.A. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

"Stunning," Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian commented alongside a carousel of photos of Karanikolaou from the evening.

It's not the first time Jenner has shown her support for Mugler.

In November, she honored the brand's late French designer Thierry Mugler at an event in New York City, where she stole the show in an intricate jeweled crown and black gown at the Mugler Couturissime exhibition opening at the Brooklyn Museum.

Kylie Jenner. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Dubbing herself "mugler king" on Instagram, Kylie teamed the elaborate headpiece with a black, corset-style gown complete with a feathered mermaid-style silhouette and long black gloves trimmed with fur, all from the Mugler archives.

Jenner's edgy, regal look, kicked off a showcase of bold looks by the late French designer, who often referred to his ensembles as "glamazon" before his death in January 2022.

"Wowow what a beautiful night celebrating the opening of the Thierry Mugler Archive Exhibition at the Brooklyn museum," the mom-of-two wrote in another post featuring multiple photos from the event.

"Such an honor to wear a piece of fashion history," Kylie added. "Thank you to the mugler team 🖤 and make sure to stop by to see the exhibition while it's there, celebrating the life and art of the forever iconic Thierry Mugler."