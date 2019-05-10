Kylie Jenner Pairs Leather Pants with a Fiery Red Crop Top for Friend's Birthday Party

After dazzling onlookers with her feathery Met Gala looks, Kylie Jenner stepped out in another eye-catching outfit Thursday evening.

The makeup mogul, 21, headed to Star Lash Extensions CEO Yris Palmer’s birthday bash at Catch in West Hollywood wearing glossy, red leather pants and a sexy, off-the-shoulder top to match. She paired the fiery ensemble with red pumps and a bedazzled lipstick shaped clutch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner’s Fans Think She Channeled Lil’ Kim on the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

Her famous figure was on display as the skin-tight pants highlighted her curves while the flowy top had a cut-out in the middle, showing a hint of belly before fanning out to accentuate her waist. When it came to her makeup, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star kept it simple with a nude lip and slight smokey eye, her hair pulled back into a low bun.

BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

At the party, Jenner shared the festivities with followers on her Instagram story, even posing for a photo with the birthday girl. The bash included rose gold balloons and a custom cocktail menu that featured a “Yris Martini” as well as a “Starlash Special” — a nod to the birthday girl’s company.

RELATED: The Kardashian-Jenners’ Best Met Gala Moments Over the Years

Kylie could be heard singing and shouting “Happy Birthday Yris” as her friend blew out her candles when the venue brought out a cake and donuts.

Earlier this week, the reality star hit the 2019 Met Gala red carpet alongside her sister, Kendall Jenner, in coordinating feathery Versace outfits that sparked some pop culture comparisons from fans.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Spurs Engagement Rumors Once Again with Flashy Ring on Her Left Hand

Many thought they resembled the characters in White Chicks, the evil Step Sisters in Cinderella, and some thought Kylie’s look was inspired by Lil’ Kim. Her head-to-toe lilac dress featured a mermaid-style fit, see-through accents, scalloped neckline and purple wig — which many said channeled Lil’ Kim’s iconic purple outfit worn to the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

Later on in the night, Jenner did an outfit switch for the A-list afterparty, changing into a bright turquoise wig and another mermaid-inspired sparkly gown, adorned with a feathered trim.