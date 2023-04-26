Kylie Jenner Reveals How to Get Her Exact Lip Look as She Launches New Lipstick Collection (Exclusive)

Kylie Jenner's famous pout continues to evolve.

The Kardashians star's beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics, unveiled 24 new shades — 12 crème and 12 matte lipsticks — on Wednesday.

"I really see makeup as a form of self expression," Jenner, 25, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "So I wanted to create a range of shades that offer a color for every look and mood."

The new lipstick collection, which consists mostly of neutral shades and a few pops of red, was the next logical launch for the entrepreneur. "It felt natural for the next step to be branching into lipsticks, since we've seen such success with our line of lip products," she says.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Cosmetics R: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Cosmetics

So, which shade is the reality TV star's favorite? "Picking a favorite shade is so difficult and depends on the occasion and outfit — I really like to consider how everything will look together before picking a color," she reveals. "My daily go-to is the shade Kylie, a soft pink nude."

If you want to get Jenner's exact lip look, you'll have to go with a neutral shade, she says. "Recently, I've been embracing a more natural look, so depending on the finish I want, I'd probably go for the Matte Lipstick in the shade Kylie, or the Crème in the shade If Looks Could Kill, which is a dusty nude," she tells PEOPLE of how you can copy her look.

And if you want to channel Jenner for a big night out? "I'll reach for a shade like Power Move, a bright red orange. If I want a little extra shine, I'll also apply a clear layer of my Gloss Drip," she tells PEOPLE.

Jenner also shares what shades are perfect for the warm weather — because summer is right around the corner.

Kylie Cosmetics

"I love a pop of bold color for summer, especially for a rooftop party or music festival, so I'd probably use the shades Summer Somewhere, a bright pink coral, or Fire Sign, a cherry red," she advises. "For brunch or a pool day, I may reach for something a little more subtle, such as Here For It, a rose nude, or One tor the Books, a peachy nude," she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenner knows for certain that daily lipstick use means it's important to take care of her lips otherwise, so they don't dry out and crack. She turns to her Lip Scrub to keep her "lips feeling so soft."

"I always use it before I start my makeup routine, especially if I know I'm going to wear a bold or matte lip, so that my lips are exfoliated for a smoother application," she tells PEOPLE.

Her Lip Oil is her other secret weapon for keeping her lips in tip-top shape, she says. "It's so moisturizing and contains vitamin E and coconut oil."

Kylie Cosmetics

In a new cover story for HommeGirls Vol. 9, out May 4, the makeup mogul and mom of two opens up about her on-and-off relationship with lip fillers (which began when she was 17) and the perceptions that have come with it.

"I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't!" Jenner, 25, tells the outlet.

In the past, the reality television star has admitted to having lip-related insecurities (and acting on them by getting injections), revealing so on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

However, lacking confidence in that one area of her life doesn't mean she's lacked self-assurance elsewhere.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Documents Oscars After-Party with Sister Kendall and Gigi Hadid — See the Photos!

"Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up ... I was the girl performing for everyone," she notes.

Still Jenner, who turned her famous pout into a multi-million-dollar cosmetics empire, says that she doesn't regret receiving the treatment. "It was the best thing I've ever done," she shares, adding, "I always thought I was cute."