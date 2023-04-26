Kylie Jenner Reveals How to Get Her Exact Lip Look as She Launches New Lipstick Collection (Exclusive)

The Kardashians star’s beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics, dropped 24 news shades in two different finishes on Wednesday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Hedy Phillips
Published on April 26, 2023 12:00 PM
Kylie Cosmetics
Photo: Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner's famous pout continues to evolve.

The Kardashians star's beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics, unveiled 24 new shades — 12 crème and 12 matte lipsticks — on Wednesday.

"I really see makeup as a form of self expression," Jenner, 25, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "So I wanted to create a range of shades that offer a color for every look and mood."

The new lipstick collection, which consists mostly of neutral shades and a few pops of red, was the next logical launch for the entrepreneur. "It felt natural for the next step to be branching into lipsticks, since we've seen such success with our line of lip products," she says.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Cosmetics
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Cosmetics

So, which shade is the reality TV star's favorite? "Picking a favorite shade is so difficult and depends on the occasion and outfit — I really like to consider how everything will look together before picking a color," she reveals. "My daily go-to is the shade Kylie, a soft pink nude."

If you want to get Jenner's exact lip look, you'll have to go with a neutral shade, she says. "Recently, I've been embracing a more natural look, so depending on the finish I want, I'd probably go for the Matte Lipstick in the shade Kylie, or the Crème in the shade If Looks Could Kill, which is a dusty nude," she tells PEOPLE of how you can copy her look.

And if you want to channel Jenner for a big night out? "I'll reach for a shade like Power Move, a bright red orange. If I want a little extra shine, I'll also apply a clear layer of my Gloss Drip," she tells PEOPLE.

Jenner also shares what shades are perfect for the warm weather — because summer is right around the corner.

Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Cosmetics

"I love a pop of bold color for summer, especially for a rooftop party or music festival, so I'd probably use the shades Summer Somewhere, a bright pink coral, or Fire Sign, a cherry red," she advises. "For brunch or a pool day, I may reach for something a little more subtle, such as Here For It, a rose nude, or One tor the Books, a peachy nude," she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenner knows for certain that daily lipstick use means it's important to take care of her lips otherwise, so they don't dry out and crack. She turns to her Lip Scrub to keep her "lips feeling so soft."

"I always use it before I start my makeup routine, especially if I know I'm going to wear a bold or matte lip, so that my lips are exfoliated for a smoother application," she tells PEOPLE.

Her Lip Oil is her other secret weapon for keeping her lips in tip-top shape, she says. "It's so moisturizing and contains vitamin E and coconut oil."

Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Cosmetics

In a new cover story for HommeGirls Vol. 9, out May 4, the makeup mogul and mom of two opens up about her on-and-off relationship with lip fillers (which began when she was 17) and the perceptions that have come with it.

"I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't!" Jenner, 25, tells the outlet.

In the past, the reality television star has admitted to having lip-related insecurities (and acting on them by getting injections), revealing so on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

However, lacking confidence in that one area of her life doesn't mean she's lacked self-assurance elsewhere.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Documents Oscars After-Party with Sister Kendall and Gigi Hadid — See the Photos!

"Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up ... I was the girl performing for everyone," she notes.

Still Jenner, who turned her famous pout into a multi-million-dollar cosmetics empire, says that she doesn't regret receiving the treatment. "It was the best thing I've ever done," she shares, adding, "I always thought I was cute."

Related Articles
Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Get Married in Vegas — Kim Kardashian Officiates and Shania Twain Performs!
bold beauty
Celebrities Who Are Fearless When it Comes to Beauty
https://www.instagram.com/p/CreQeSNOTfS/ Verified SKIMS Swim + @Jessicasimpsonstyle Shoes = Neon Energy 6h
Jessica Simpson Gives 'Neon Energy' in Sexy SKIMS Swim Two-Piece
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Chops Off Her Locks — and Gets Bangs: 'Itching for a Hair Change'
blake lively
Blake Lively's Bold Floral Midi Dress Is a Spring Wardrobe Standout —  and Similar Styles Start at $26
CinemaCon 2023 Opening Night - Sony Pictures Entertainment Photocall
Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Versace (Right Off the Runway!) for Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Women’s Health May/June issue, featuring Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow Poses Nude on the Cover of 'Women's Health' to Show the Beauty of Her Vitiligo: 'Inspiration'
Molly Sims, YSE Beauty products
Molly Sims Launches Yse Beauty and Gets Candid About Skin Setbacks That Inspired Her Brand (Exclusive)
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Sofia Richie Gushes Over New Husband Elliot Grainge in Glam Wedding Instagrams: 'Marry Your Best Friend'
miley cyrus hair changes
Miley Cyrus Is Switching Up Her Hair for Spring — See Her New Darker 'Do
https://www.tiktok.com/@alixearle/video/7224262873806146858 https://www.tiktok.com/@alixearle/video/7224262873806146858
Alix Earle Shares Makeup-Free TikTok Without Beauty Filter to Show Her Acne: 'Just Know It's Normal'
SKIMS BRINGS TOGETHER THE NEXT-GENERATION OF GLOBAL STARS FOR LATEST SHAPEWEAR CAMPAIGN VIRAL MUSICIANS ICE SPICE, NESSA BARRETT, PINKPANTHERESS, AND RAYE DEBUT NEW SHAPEWEAR STYLES. Credit: Vanessa Beecroft/Skims
Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, RAYE and Pinkpantheress Star in a Next Generation SKIMS Campaign
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attends the Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Wear Matching Rings on Red Carpet After Obtaining Marriage License
margot robbie
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Kim Kardashian and Chris Appleton, Hair Artist of the Year Award recipient, attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Kim Kardashian Interrupts Chris Appleton Mid-Speech to Say She's 'So Happy' He's in a Relationship
Elle Fanning attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Elle Fanning Teases She's 'Very Much Going on Theme' with Her 2023 Met Gala Look (Exclusive)