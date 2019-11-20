Business is booming at Kylie Cosmetics!

Two days after Kylie Jenner sold a majority stake in her business to beauty conglomerate Coty for $600 million, the makeup brand is celebrating another success — nearly selling out of its just-launched holiday 2019 collection.

The latest line of products — which includes a 14-pan eyeshadow palette, two high gloss trios, an illuminating setting spray, mini liquid lipsticks, a matte lip kit, a four-piece blush set, an illuminating face primer, a shimmering eye glaze and a highlighter-blush duo — started selling out just hours after it launched on kyliecosmetics.com on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul teased the festive line with an on-theme campaign, dressed up in a holiday-ready red sequined mini-dress in one photo, and wore a red oversize bow as a top with high-waisted underwear in a another.

“We made the naughty list 🎅🏼♥️ who’s ready for the HOLIDAY COLLECTION reveal? Xo,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the post on the brand’s Instagram.

In true Kylie Cosmetics fashion, the packaging and shade names are on-point and on-theme. Jenner decorated her brush kit and lip kit with horizontal red and white candy cane-like stripes, and added a glittery Santa hat to the letter “K” on her signature Kylie Cosmetics logo. Other pieces in the collection feature red packaging with festive silver labels, and the “Dear Santa” eyeshadow palette comes wrapped just like a letter to Saint Nick.

“Holiday Lip Kit, 6 piece mini set, Blush/Highlight duo, High Gloss trio, Complete Bundle and Favorites Bundle just SOLD OUT! Don’t miss out on my holiday collection, once it’s gone it’s gone! KylieCosmetics.com ☃️,” the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account announced Tuesday afternoon.

Jenner was also monitoring the launch. “80 k people on the site so far. Wow,” the reality star wrote on Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In a second post she wrote, We’re gonna sell out so make sure you get now if you want anything from the collection!”

And on Wednesday morning, the brand revealed on Instagram that the entire collection was “almost sold out.”

The successful 2019 Holiday Collection hit shelves just one day after the news broke that Jenner sold a 51 percent stake in her business to beauty conglomerate Coty (which owns brands like Covergirl, OPI, Rimmel, GHD and Clairol) for $600 million.

The sale valued the company at almost $1.2 billion, Business of Fashion reported. While Jenner did sell a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics, according to an official release, she and her team will continue to lead all creative efforts of product development and communication initiatives.

“I’m excited to partner with Coty to continue to reach even more fans of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin around the world. I look forward to continuing the creativity and ingenuity for each collection that consumers have come to expect and engaging with my fans across social media,” Jenner said in a release.

She added: “This partnership will allow me and my team to stay focused on the creation and development of each product while building the brand into an international beauty powerhouse.”

During an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box one day after the sale was announced, Kris Jenner discussed her daughter’s business move. “Yesterday was a really big day for Kylie and our team at Kylie Cosmetics. [It was] truly a moment for our family to be proud,” Kris, who’s also the CEO of Jenner Communications, said. “It’s kind of a crystallization of all our work.”

Kris continued: “It’s also a moment to just look forward and be really excited about the future. I think the goal is to just keep building Kylie’s existing beauty business into a global powerhouse brand. That’s the vision.”