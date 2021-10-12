Kylie Jenner Poses Nude in Fake Blood for Nightmare on Elm Street-Inspired Makeup Collection

Kylie Jenner bared her back in faux blood-soaked photos to promote Kylie Cosmetics' latest launch, inspired by A Nightmare on Elm Street, just in time for Halloween

Kylie Jenner is stripping down for spooky season!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 24, shared two nude photos to Instagram Monday, striking a coy pose in fake blood to tease the latest launch from her Kylie Cosmetics collection.

"MY KYLIE X NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET COLLECTION LAUNCHES TOMORROW!" the reality star wrote of the blood-soaked photos, baring her back to flaunt her figure with her long, dark hair wet.

The makeup mogul and Halloween lover gave a glimpse of the upcoming products on her Instagram Story, posting photos of a faux blood-flecked eyeshadow palette and lip colors. The latest launch from her line drops Tuesday at 3 p.m. PST, according to her website.

KYLIE X NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET COLLECTION Credit: Kylie Cosmetics

"Hmm which one for tonight?" she wrote on a shot of the new liquid lipsticks.

Kylie Jenner Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Leaning into A Nightmare on Elm Street theme, Jenner later shared snaps on her Instagram Story of a celebratory dinner inspired by the 1984 slasher film.

Décor at the dinner included an "Elm Street" sign, a spooky tablescape and old TV's playing the classic film. As seen on social media, Travis Scott and Kris Jenner also attended and seemed to be having fun.

Kylie Jenner Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Over the weekend, Jenner and Scott, 30, took their 3-year-old daughter Stormi and her friends to Haunt O' Ween, an immersive Halloween experience in Los Angeles' Woodland Hills.

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner, who is expecting her second child with the rapper, was "very hands-on" with Stormi and the toddler's cousins — a sign, the source said, indicates that the is "definitely ready" for another child soon.

"She was in a great mood, looked radiant and was glowing as she took the very happy family to the family-friendly Halloween experience," thesource said. "The kids rode the carousel together with their faces painted and enjoyed carnival toys as well as trick-or-treating."