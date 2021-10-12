Kylie Jenner Poses Nude in Fake Blood for Nightmare on Elm Street-Inspired Makeup Collection

Kylie Jenner bared her back in faux blood-soaked photos to promote Kylie Cosmetics' latest launch, inspired by A Nightmare on Elm Street, just in time for Halloween

By Janine Puhak
October 12, 2021 08:47 AM
Credit: Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner is stripping down for spooky season!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 24, shared two nude photos to Instagram Monday, striking a coy pose in fake blood to tease the latest launch from her Kylie Cosmetics collection.

"MY KYLIE X NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET COLLECTION LAUNCHES TOMORROW!" the reality star wrote of the blood-soaked photos, baring her back to flaunt her figure with her long, dark hair wet.

The makeup mogul and Halloween lover gave a glimpse of the upcoming products on her Instagram Story, posting photos of a faux blood-flecked eyeshadow palette and lip colors. The latest launch from her line drops Tuesday at 3 p.m. PST, according to her website.

Credit: Kylie Cosmetics

"Hmm which one for tonight?" she wrote on a shot of the new liquid lipsticks.

Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Leaning into A Nightmare on Elm Street theme, Jenner later shared snaps on her Instagram Story of a celebratory dinner inspired by the 1984 slasher film.

Décor at the dinner included an "Elm Street" sign, a spooky tablescape and old TV's playing the classic film. As seen on social media, Travis Scott and Kris Jenner also attended and seemed to be having fun.

Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Over the weekend, Jenner and Scott, 30, took their 3-year-old daughter Stormi and her friends to Haunt O' Ween, an immersive Halloween experience in Los Angeles' Woodland Hills.

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner, who is expecting her second child with the rapper, was "very hands-on" with Stormi and the toddler's cousins — a sign, the source said, indicates that the  is "definitely ready" for another child soon.

"She was in a great mood, looked radiant and was glowing as she took the very happy family to the family-friendly Halloween experience," thesource said. "The kids rode the carousel together with their faces painted and enjoyed carnival toys as well as trick-or-treating."

The insider added, "Kylie was very hands-on all night. She's definitely ready for baby No. 2."

