The Kardashian-Jenner family knows how to live in luxury.

While jetting off together on their private chartered plane, matriarch Kris Jenner, 63, and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, 22, showed off their expensive accessories as they posed side-by-side in nearly identical outfits. The mother-daughter duo each sported oversize sunglasses along with glimmering diamond necklaces, diamond rings, opulent watches and chic black blazers. The Jenner women took their coordinated ensembles to the next level by carrying the exact same, ultra-rare Hermès Himalayan Crocodile handbag that’s been valued at more than $140,000.

According to Christie’s, the Hermès matte white Himalayan Kelly bag was made “in the most limited of numbers” and considered “both an heirloom and a work of art.”

During an auction at Christie’s Hong Kong in May 2019, the opulent handbag was sold for $143,493.75 (HKD $1,125,000). The bag was originally estimated to sell between $76,905 and $102,540 (HK $600,000 and HK $800,000).

Since 2015, Hermès has crafted a small number of these one-of-a-kind bags for their “top client” collectors, Christie’s reports. The bag is also listed for purchase at Madison Avenue Couture for $150,000.

Image zoom Chrisitie's

This rare Hermès handbag isn’t the only pricey purse in Kylie’s impressive bag collection. Before jetting off for some “business meetings” with her mom, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star snapped a photo of her favorite fall bags inside her closet.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram. Inset: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In addition to her two Himalayan Kelly bags, Kylie showed off a chocolate suede Hermès Birkin (estimated at $36,000), an orange suede Hermès Birkin (estimated at $19,500), a Dalmatian pink buffalo skin Hermès Kelly (estimated at $21,995), a brown-and-black crocodile Hermès Birkin (estimated at $38,000), two lipstick tube Judith Leiber crystal clutches (each $5,495 at Saks Fifth Avenue) and a stack of cash Judith Leiber crystal clutch (valued at $5,695).

When Kylie renovated her Hidden Hills home last year with the help of interior designer Martyn Lawrence-Bullard, the pair took special care in designing her four (!) massive clothing and handbag closets.

“There is a huge closet for her regular everyday clothes. Then she has a workout closet which is strictly for workout clothes. And then obviously there is a purse closet that is dedicated to her collection of incredible bags,” Lawrence-Bullard told PEOPLE exclusively.

The handbag closet, which Jenner gave fans a tour of herself in August 2018, is so large because Lawrence-Bullard decided it was best to use a converted bedroom the star didn’t need to store her large designer collection.

Image zoom

“There are at least 400 bags, mostly Hermès, lots of Birkin bags and then Louis Vuitton, lots of Chanel and some Dior and Fendi,” he said. “Lots of them are collectors items. She’s bought some as investments and they’re treated like works of art.”