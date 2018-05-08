First it was Khloé, then Kim and Kourtney — and next is momager Kris!

Kylie Jenner announced on Tuesday that she and the KarJenner matriarch, 62, are adding to the Kylie Cosmetics empire with a new collaboration set to drop on Sunday, May 13, a.k.a. Mother’s Day.

And Kris even took over the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account, changing its name to Kris Cosmetics and the account photo to a glamorous portrait of herself decked out in fur and black glasses.

“@kyliecosmetics is hacked,” Kylie, 20, even joked on her Instagram Story. “I’m taking over… sorry Kylie @kriscosmetics #MothersDay,” Kris wrote on Instagram along with a winky face emoji.

In April, Stormi’s mom unveiled her full collection, including eyeshadows and lipsticks, with Kourtney in honor of her oldest sister’s 39th birthday.

That collection came nearly a year after Kylie and Kim launched the KKW x KYLIE collection consisting of four nude lip kits and bronzing palettes.

And in November 2016, Kylie and Khloé released three matte liquid lipsticks and a lip gloss as part of the Koko Kollection.

The only KarJenner sister left for Kylie to collab with is Kendall Jenner!

The Kris Cosmetics takeover was announced one day after Kylie, Kris, Kim and Kendall attended the Met Gala in New York City.

While Kris opted for a custom Tommy Hilfiger gown, Kylie opted for an all-black custom Alexander Wang ensemble that was color-coordinated with her date, rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. And Kendall collaborated with Virgil Abloh on a custom Off-White off-the-shoulder ruched couture top with sheer elbow-length gloves and matching “long train” couture pants.

Last but not least, Kim looked like liquid gold in her custom chainmail Versace dress featuring crosses embroidered on the bodice and hip.