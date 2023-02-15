Kylie Jenner Kisses Best Friend Anastasia Karanikolaou While in Matching Outfits: 'Forever Valentine' 

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the social media star modeled trendy outfits for a new Instagram photo shoot posted on Valentine's Day

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 04:33 PM
Kylie Jenner Kisses Anastasia Karanikolaou
Photo: Kylie Jenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner and her longtime friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou just took their friendship to new levels.

In Instagram photos shared by the Kylie Cosmetics creator Tuesday in honor of Valentine's Day, the two are seen bonding over a saucy smooch while wearing matching outfits.

In the first couple of snapshots in the carousel, photographed on a basketball court, Jenner, 25, and Karanikolaou — who's also 25 and a social media model and influencer — pose as if they're exchanging a secret.

Kylie Jenner Kisses Anastasia Karanikolaou
Kylie Jenner/instagram

The third photo shows the best friends cuddling while Jenner kisses Karanikolaou on the forehead as she coyly looks away.

The Kardashians star and mom of two then fully locks lips with Karanikolaou, which is pictured in the fourth slide.

The duo appear to laugh off the intimate moment in the final picture.

For the sporty photo shoot, Jenner dressed down in an oversized motorcycle jacket with padded sleeves, a black crop top, baggy dark wash jeans and sneakers. Karanikolaou coordinated with her in a racer jacket, a gray tee, ripped jeans and white kicks.

"Forever valentine ♾️" Jenner captioned the post, to which Karanikolaou replied, "forever & then some," alongside a rose emoji.

Kylie Jenner Kisses Anastasia Karanikolaou
Kylie Jenner/instagram

Karanikolaou has been featured on Jenner's social media plenty of times and is a known member of the reality television star's inner circle. The pair actually have a friendship that tracks back to over a decade ago.

In a 2021 interview with Bustle, Karanikolaou revealed that she and Jenner first met in a Barnes & Noble and then solidified their connection at a middle school sleepover.

kylie jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"We know too much about each other. We're stuck with each other forever," Karanikolaou said, later joking that she and Jenner are "going to move to a farm together and get married."

She went on to discuss how her family situation has led her to lean on friends like Jenner for support.

"My mom struggles with addiction, so that was a big thing. We have a very distant relationship. I've seen her maybe a couple times in the past few years," she explained, adding that her dad worked 16-hour days as a key grip while she was growing up.

