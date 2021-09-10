The sisters have had plenty of matching fashion moments throughout the years

Kylie Jenner Twins with Kim Kardashian's Epic 2015 Maternity Look: See Their Matching Catsuits!

Jenner, 24, stepped out on Thursday night after baring her tummy in a crop top at the Revolve Gallery opening reception wearing a sheer black lace catsuit that looked exactly like one Kardashian West, 40, wore while pregnant with son Saint West, now 5.

Leaving little to the imagination, Jenner showed off her growing belly in a fitted, sheer LaQuan Smith lace design from the label's Spring/Summer 2022 collection, inspired by a look that just debuted on the runway. The star kept herself a little bit covered up by donning a long black trench and completed the sexy look with a pair of black pumps.

The look wasn't far-off from what Kardashian West famously wore at eight months pregnant at the 5th Annual LACMA Film + Art Gala in 2015. The KKW Beauty founder's jumpsuit was designed by Givenchy, and like her younger sister, she also completed her look with a black trench and pumps. However, she added a little more drama with a dazzling diamond choker and deep berry lipstick.

Though there may be a 16 year age difference between Jenner and Kardashian, when it comes to dressing, the duo twins more often than expected. In fact, earlier this year the sisters unexpectedly matched when they planned a night out together.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alums both styled their hair down with a middle part and wore the same red snakeskin corset top with a black bra peeking through and black bottoms.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"I was just getting ready and my sister wanted to show up in the same outfit," Jenner said in the clip as her sister stood in the background. Kardashian West replied, "Twins!"

"This actually wasn't planned," Jenner wrote alongside the video.

When Jenner joined forces with Kardashian West's KKW Fragrance for a perfume capsule, the two also dressed identically for the campaign shoot. Each woman wore a form-fitting, one-legged catsuit. Kardashian West rocked a pale stone shade, while Jenner wore pastel pink.

kim kardashian, kylie jenner Credit: KKW Fragrance/Instagram

The stars also rocked the same $515 Charlotte Knowles London halter top just a few weeks apart in social media posts. Jenner styled it with the $325 matching pants, while Kardashian West opted for high-rise khaki trousers.

kim kardashian; kylie jenner Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Kylie Jenner/Instagram

They have a love for latex too. Earlier on in Kardashian West's second pregnancy with son Saint, the star became obsessed with wearing skintight latex dresses.

A few years later, Jenner pulled inspiration from her sister's style and wore a similar latex style by Vex.

kim kardashian; kylie jenner Credit: Getty; Splash News Online

And of course, it isn't a surprise that the sisters gravitate toward similar swimsuit styles, too. A usual favorite: sexy string bikinis, which they once both modeled side-by-side for a sultry Instagram post shared by Jenner.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram