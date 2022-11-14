Kylie Jenner Wears Backless Black Gown as Kim Kardashian Channels Balenciaga Barbie for Baby2Baby Gala

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner showed up in style at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday.

Kardashian, 42, was the recipient of the organization's "Giving Tree Award" over the weekend, and both her and her sister, 25, were surely giving as they posed for photos at the event.

Kim wore a pink, long-sleeved Balenciaga gown with a v-neck, pink boots, a train that followed her as she walked the carpet, and a mini pink bag that completed the look.

Jenner, on the other hand, opted for a custom Loewe black gown with a drawstring neckline and open-back, as well as thigh-high slits that showed off her heeled sandals. To cap off her look, Jenner rocked her hair in a bun with a massive pair of earrings. Pointing out her dress to fans, she posted a few pics to Instagram with the caption, "let's hear it for the back of the dress."

Araya Doheny/Getty

The sisters were also joined by their mother Kris Jenner, 67, who rocked a black dress of her own as she celebrated Kim's recognition at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Others in attendance included Olivia Wilde, Zooey Deschanel, and Diddy, who performed for the crowd.

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Kardashian's "Giving Tree Award" was the result of her "longtime dedication to Baby2Baby and commitment to supporting the children they serve," according to the Baby2Baby website. The organization provides necessities for children living in poverty.

Tyler Perry presented her with the award, which had previously been given to Vanessa Bryant, Chrissy Teigen, Amy Adams, Kerry Washington, and more. Kardashian donated $1 million to the charity during the evening.

"This award is very meaningful to me, and I'd like to dedicate it to the people I think about, care about, and obsess over more than anyone else, my kids," Kim said during her speech on Saturday night, while also dedicating it to her parents. "I know many of us are doing our best to try to explain the inequalities of the world to our tiny little humans, who might not always get it, but I know together we can do our part in raising the next generation to be resourceful, brave, compassionate, and, above everything else, kind."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Kardashian — who passed the baby bar exam and said this year that she dreams "of one day creating a successful law firm" — called advocacy a "deep passion of mine," and commended Baby2Baby for bringing "justice to so many children who have been deprived of access to just the basic essentials."

"You don't have to break the internet or have millions of followers to make a difference," Kardashian said. "Everyone in this room has the power. Even the smallest of efforts help. Our support is needed more now than ever to close the necessity gap and join the fight for change."