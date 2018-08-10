wowcelebritytv/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; BAHE/BACKGRID

To create the custom pink crystal-covered onesie she wore to her lavish birthday bash, Kylie Jenner turned to the same brand Kendall Jenner famously wore to her 21st birthday party.

At Kylie’s star-studded birthday dinner and party last night in L.A., the reality star slipped into a strapless Swarovski crystal LaBourjoisie jumpsuit after kicking off the night in a hot pink Dundas mini. And just a year and a half ago when Kendall rang in her 21st, the model also dazzled in a glittering mesh dress covered in Swarovski crystals designed by the brand.

Kylie’s onesie was bedazzled with more than 70,000 pink Swarovski crystals, took a total of 10 days to complete and has a retail value of $8,000. Meanwhile, Kendall’s custom look was a little less intensive — taking seven days to design — but is valued a bit higher than Kylie’s at $9,000.

In an interview with ELLE.com, the LaBourjoisie team opened up about their inspiration behind Kylie’s birthday ensemble.

“We wanted to reimagine the perfect party dress into an amplified representation of Kylie’s most favored trends,” the LaBourjoisie team said. “With Kylie having worn our gowns previously, [stylist Jill Jacobs] wanted to take that same show stopping effect in a direction we’ve never been with her before. We incorporated our signature crystallization into a jumpsuit design that would showcase Kylie’s infamous curves. Thousands of pale pink Swarovski crystals were applied to create a starburst effect, producing a hypnotizing glimmer iconic for a 21st birthday.”

Kylie was very hands-on during the dress-making process, specifically ensuring that the team settled on the perfect shade of pink for then jumpsuit. “From the start, Kylie was set on finding the perfect pink for the design. Once the color was chosen, we worked with Jill to achieve their collaborative vision,” they said.

When it came to Kendall’s revealing 21st birthday mini dress, the model was inspired by the outfit Paris Hilton wore to celebrate her 21st birthday.

The designer told WWD at the time, “[It’s] the perfect party dress because it’s very lightweight and easy to move in.”

He added, “We went off of Kendall’s ’20s reference and we wanted to give her a modern take on it; like Kendall, the dress is timeless and chic. She sent over reference images and I took it from there. It’s young, sexy and fun.”

On her website and app, Kendall also told fans about why she went with this sparkly silver look. “I wanted something that was part ’20s, part ‘vintage Paris Hilton vibes,’ so I collaborated with the designer Antoine Salameh to create the perfect dress,” she wrote.