Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were among the famous faces at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s South Carolina wedding on Monday night.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars both turned up in photos of the bash shared on social media, partying alongside guests like Jaden Smith, Corey Gamble, Justine Skye, Miami club star David Grutman, Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun, and models Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls.

Kendall, 23, wore a second-skin patterned dress with ruching. She paired her look with open-toed heels and a gold purse. The supermodel kept her shoulder-length hair parted down the middle in a perfectly sleek ’90s-inspired crimped style.

Meanwhile, Kylie dazzled in a sexy one-shoulder gold gown with a plunging neckline that showed plenty of skin. The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics billionaire kept her dark locks pulled back, and accessorized her look with simple drop earrings.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and guests Fai Khadra Instagram

Image zoom Kendall Jenner (right) and Dave Grutman's wife Isabela

Kylie appeared to be in good spirits smiling widely for the camera at the star-studded wedding after being hospitalized for an illness just last week. Just on Friday, the youngest member of the KarJenner family told fans that she was on the mend and “feeling so much better” after skipping a scheduled appearance at the 2019 Emmy Awards and a Paris Fashion Week trip due to the health complication.

Before cancelling her Paris business trip, where she was set to serve as the Artistic Director of Makeup at Balmain’s Spring 2020 fashion show, the star reportedly checked into a Los Angeles hospital with flu-like symptoms.

The makeup mogul was experiencing “a very painful throat and fever for several days and that’s why she was hospitalized,” a source told PEOPLE.

Bieber and Baldwin said their “I Do’s” on Monday in front of 154 guests at Somerset Chapel, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

Their celebration came a little more than one year after the happy couple tied the knot in a New York City courthouse. This time, the pair celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends, exchanging vows as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Just before the wedding, guests enjoyed pre-ceremony cocktails at the Inn lobby lounge.

Following the vows, guests were escorted to the post-ceremony cocktail hour ahead of the formal reception with plated dinner at the Wilson Ballroom. PEOPLE previously confirmed Grammy winner Daniel Caesar was expected to perform later in the evening.

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Just days before their second wedding ceremony, on Wednesday, Kendall and a small group of girlfriends threw Baldwin a bachelorette party, which started with a dinner at Ysabel in Los Angeles and continued at Delilah.

“Hailey looked stunning in a white dress and veil. The group was in a wild, happy mood,” a source told PEOPLE. “You could tell Hailey was very excited to celebrate with her friends. She was all smiles.”

Kendall was even spotted before the party picking up some of the quintessential bachelorette supplies at the adult store Hustler Hollywood. “She was laughing as she picked up classic bachelorette suppliers, including phallic-shaped straws and sex toys,” another source said.

Also days before the ceremony, a source told PEOPLE that Bieber and Baldwin “really are two kids who are crazy in love,” adding, “Hailey has a sweet, pure heart and her life is simple and uncomplicated. That’s something Justin has craved for a long time whether he knew it or not. Hailey brings stability to his world, and she truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.”