Kylie Jenner and BFF Jordyn Woods Cozy Up in Matching Skin-Tight Ensembles for Sexy Shoot

Kylie Jenner and BFF Jordyn Woods’ highly anticipated Kylie Cosmetics makeup collaboration is almost here. And to celebrate, the stars are giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the glitzy photoshoot they put together for the collection’s new campaign.

On Wednesday, Jenner, 21 posted a full video of the shoot to her YouTube page — the clip capturing she and Woods, 20, as they posed in coordinating glittery bodysuits and sultry skin-tight ensembles (Jenner in a tan leotard and Woods in a pink dress). Footage from the video also appeared on Jenner’s Instagram.

Their KyliexJordyn partnership includes new lip gloss colors and cool holographic eye palettes. The full range of products drop on Friday at 3 p.m. PST.

“Since the beginning of her business we wanted to collab together because we’re always sharing ideas with each other,” Woods told PEOPLE in August, adding that it took “at least a year” of brainstorming and iterations until the pair settled on the final version. “We’ve redesigned the collection at least five times because we couldn’t settle on one thing. We had multiple different [ones] we thought it was going to be and we finally figured out one that made sense.”

Jenner first teased the collection by sharing a series of photos on Instagram in August after shooting the campaign with Woods. “Just wrapped shooting my new collection with @jordynwoods dropping next month 💕 can’t wait for u guys to see this!” she wrote.

She and Woods have since spent the past few days sharing final photos from the campaign to social media.

They posted a Q&A to YouTube on Tuesday, too — during which Jenner revealed the inspiration behind the collection’s packaging. “We went with rose gold because it reminds me of Jordyn,” Jenner said. “She always wears rose gold jewelry. Everything rose gold for her. So we went with rose gold and we really wanted to do a fall color, so we went with mocha.”

There are also illustrations of the pair on the packaging. “We just wanted drawings of ourselves because what’s better than me and you together forever?” Jenner joked.

All of the names of the individual products have to do with Jenner and Woods’ bond. Sample titles include “true love,” “soul mate,” “sister,” “ride-or-die,” “my heart,” “marry me,” “loyal,” “don’t you ever leave me,” and “love you bitch.”

Of course, there’s “Peru” too — in celebration of where Jenner and Woods “got married” on an episode of Life of Kylie last September.

When Jenner and Woods aren’t busy working together on their collaboration, the best friends spend much of their time watching the Kylie Cosmetics’ founder’s 7-month-old daughter Stormi grow up.

“[Stormi] is great. She is so cute,” Woods previously told PEOPLE. “I thought having her around would [make me nervous to have kids], but it’s is actually inspiring me to have my own. But that’s not happening anytime soon! [laughs] But [Stormi] is amazing.”

For now, Woods calls her athleisure line, SECNDNTRE, her “baby” and embraces being the cool “aunt.”

“I can be the aunt that spoils her and gives her whatever she wants,” she said. “A lot of my friends have kids so it is just fun. I am the aunt with like 20 kids and I won’t have to do anything at the end of the night. I can actually get a good night’s sleep!”