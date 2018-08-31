Emma McIntyre/Getty

Kylie Jenner and best friend Jordyn Woods‘ makeup collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics has been a long time coming.

Jenner, 21, and Woods, 20, gave fans a preview of the new beauty collection launching next month earlier this week, so when we caught up with Woods for the launch of her activewear brand, SECNDNTRE, we couldn’t help but ask for all the scoop on the beauty partnership as well.

“Since the beginning of her business we wanted to collab together because we’re always sharing ideas with each other,” the model tells PEOPLE.

However, it took lots of brainstorming and iterations until the pair settled on the final version, which Woods says is “coming out very soon.”

“We’ve redesigned the collection at least five times because we couldn’t settle on one thing. We had multiple different [ones] we thought it was going to be and we finally figured out one that made sense,” she says. “We have been working on this for a minute. It’s been the past couple of years I feel like, or at least a year.”

Jenner teased the collection by sharing a series of photos on Instagram after shooting the campaign with Woods.

“Just wrapped shooting my new collection with @jordynwoods dropping next month 💕 can’t wait for u guys to see this!” she wrote.

Based on the makeup Jenner wore in the photos, it looks like the line could include new lip gloss colors and cool holographic eye palettes.

When Jenner and Woods aren’t busy working together on their collaboration, the best friends spend much of their time watching the Kylie Cosmetics’ founder’s six-month-old daughter Stormi grow up.

“[Stormi] is great. She is so cute,” Woods says. “I thought having her around would [make me nervous to have kids], but it’s is actually inspiring me to have my own. But that’s not happening anytime soon! [laughs] But [Stormi] is amazing.”

For now, Woods calls her athleisure line her “baby” and embraces being the cool aunt.

“I can be the aunt that spoils her and gives her whatever she wants,” she tells us. “A lot of my friends have kids so it is just fun. I am the aunt with like 20 kids and I won’t have to do anything at the end of the night. I can actually get a good night’s sleep!”