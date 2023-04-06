Kylie Jenner Jokes Her 'Eyebrows Fell Off' After Bleaching Them: 'Thin Brows Are In' 

Kylie Jenner revealed how the beauty mishap occurred in a new Beauty Secrets video for Vogue 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 05:22 PM
Kylie Jenner attends the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France.
Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty

Kylie Jenner is seeing her recent beauty faux pas through.

The 25-year-old beauty mogul teamed up with Vogue for a new Beauty Secrets makeup tutorial, in which she walked through her steps to achieving her "snatched" everyday "Classic Kylie" glam. In doing so, she revealed how experimenting with her eyebrows recently took a wrong turn.

"I just had to do this campaign shoot and they wanted bleached brows, so Ariel [Tejada], I think, just left the bleach on for too long and my eyebrows fell off," she confessed, referring to working with her longtime makeup artist and friend.

Although Jenner said she's trying to grow her brows back, she's being positive about her current situation. "It's okay 'cause thin brows are in," she assured herself.

These days, the Kylie Cosmetics founder takes a more natural, laid-back approach to filling in her eyebrows.

"Brows used to be the focus of our look — we used to always do these thick brows," she noted. "Now brows aren't our main focus. I like natural, bushy brows."

To make her brows "bushy and gorgeous," Jenner combs through them using the bristled applicator on the double-ended Anastasia Beverly Hills brow pencil. She then pencils in her bottom arch and lightly shades in the top to get a fuller look before setting her hair in place with a Kosas brow gel.

While it's unclear what new campaign Jenner is referencing when talking about her beauty mishap, it wouldn't be her first trek into the world of blonde brows.

At Paris Fashion Week in October, the trendsetter debuted a pair of lightened arches.

Although she didn't entirely stick to the classic platinum shade associated with the bleached hair movement, Jenner somewhat adhered to the trend.

While attending the Coperni Spring 2023 show, she donned taupe blonde eyebrows, and wore a vinyl mini dress printed with electric blue flowers. (However, her next appearance with slightly darker wisps suggested her blonde moment was temporary.)

Coperni : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Pierre Suu/Getty

Her lightened brows did make a comeback at the start of 2023.

In a couple of backseat selfies shared to Instagram on Jan. 4, Jenner gave a fierce pose with her of-the-moment beauty change. She teamed the switch-up with a tousled topknot bun, smokey cateye makeup and an off-the-shoulder denim outfit.

"We ate 🔥"," commented Tejada.

