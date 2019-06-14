Kylie Jenner Reveals That She Moisturizes With Jojoba Oil from Amazon — and We Found the Best-Selling One

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Breaking news: Kylie Jenner shops for skincare products on Amazon!

Just like the rest of us mere mortals, the billionaire beauty mogul revealed that she loves to purchase her favorite products from the retail giant (because who doesn’t love free two-day shipping?). In a recent YouTube video with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, she shared that she loves lathering her body with tons of oils after showering to keep her skin moisturized.

“And then I drench myself in organic oils that I got off of Amazon. After I turn the water off I’ll drench in like almond oil, olive oil, or jojoba oil,” Jenner said in the video.

You’ve likely heard of almond and olive oil, but what the heck is jojoba oil (which is pronounced “huh-ho-buh,” just to be clear). Derived from the Simmondsia chinensis plant, the multi-purpose liquid boasts an impressive list of benefits, all packed in one tiny bottle. Not only does it moisturize and soften the skin, but it can also be used to repair dry hair and split ends, aid in hair growth, soften chapped lips, remove makeup, help treat acne, and reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, acne scarring, and stretch marks. So many crazy-good benefits!

Jenner didn’t specify which oil she buys from Amazon, but a quick search on the retail giant’s website led us to discover Leven Rose’s Jojoba Oil, which costs just $14 and has over 7,600 rave reviews from shoppers who say this pure, cold-pressed oil is “a godsend.”

One shopper wrote, “I have extremely sensitive skin and dry winter air is really problematic for me. This oil has been a godsend, it has taken my skin from being very dry and itchy to conditioned and healthy looking in a very short amount of time.”

Other reviewers are reaping all the benefits of the oil by using it everywhere. “I recently ordered my 2nd bottle of this because I loved my first one so much! I use it on my hair, face, and body. I have frizzy hair and this product definitely helps tame my hair,” another reviewer wrote. “I also have very dry skin and this does the job at moisturizing it without leaving a greasy residue. It’s even great at removing my eye make-up. I used to use coconut oil to do all these things but it simply doesn’t compare. I would definitely recommend this product to everyone!”

To give it the best shelf life possible, the Leven Rose oil comes in a dark Amber bottle to protect it from oxidation. Oils that aren’t packaged this way can lose their potency over time and become less effective (not cool). You should keep the oil in a temperature-controlled room because if it heats up, it can also lose some of its beneficial properties.

Kylie might not use this exact jojoba oil, but her glowing skin (and the fact that this bottle is only $14) is reason enough to make us want to test it out ourselves. Scroll down to shop it!

