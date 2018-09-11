Kylie Jenner Admits She's Always Been 'Super Insecure' About Her Lips

Thomas Whiteside

Kylie Jenner‘s opening up about her lips, haters and 7-month-old daughter Stormi in her new cover story with Glamour UK.

The 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul recently revealed she dissolved her temporary lip fillers after years of plumping her pout. But before she started enhancing her lips, Jenner says they were the root of her biggest insecurity.

“I was super insecure about my lips,” the star tells Glamour UK. “I really wanted to illusion of bigger lips, so I overlined mine like crazy, and then people started getting obsessed.”

As one of the most-followed celebrities on social media (she has over 114 million on Instagram alone) and sole owner of a near-billion dollar company, Jenner knows she has haters. But now, she’s learned how to cope.

“So many negative things come at me all the time. Of course, it does affect me, but you develop a thick skin,” she says.

“Nothing has lasted so long that I haven’t gotten through it, so whenever a new bad story or rumor emerges, I know it will pass, too. Everything in life is transient.”

Finding her passion for makeup and putting it all into her brand Kylie Cosmetics is what has given Jenner her “purpose.”

“I love to work, as Mom has installed such a great work ethic in all of us. If I didn’t have that, I don’t know what I would do. I get to create, it exercises my mind and I am always thinking of how to make the formulas or develop new products,” she tells the magazine.



Ultimately, Jenner hopes daughter Stormi will want to inherit the company one day. “I work hard for Stormi and being able to pass Kylie Cosmetics onto her — if she is interested — would be such a cool thing to do,” she says.

Earlier this year, Jenner was named one of America’s richest self-made women as she graced the cover of Forbes‘ ranking of the most successful female businesswomen. If her earnings continue to grow at the same pace, the magazine reported she’s likely to surpass Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female.

Jenner credits her more than 100 million social media followers as the key to her success. “Social media is an amazing platform,” she says in the Forbes cover story. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”

See the full feature in the Autumn/Winter 2018 issue of Glamour UK, available on digital download and newsstands on Thursday Sept. 13.