Kylie Jenner‘s ringing in 2019 with a fresh look.

The hair color chameleon, who’s rocked every hue from red to green, changed things up yet again as she debuted an icy pastel blue shade on Sunday.

Although we can’t be quite sure if Jenner’s bold new look is permanent or just one of her very realistic, crazy-colored wigs, the reality star posted a zoomed-in video of her roots on Instagram Stories, subtly hinting that her hair is actually dyed.

Jenner also shared a revealing mirror selfie after showing off her blue hue wearing just a bralette and flaunting her post-baby stomach nearly a year after giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster.

Before going blue, Jenner’s rocked varying shades of blonde for the past four months — from a golden Barbie shade to a cool-toned platinum.

While the rest of then Kardashian-Jenner family has been enjoying the end of 2018 on a ski trip in Aspen, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul seems to be spending the rest of her holiday season home with daughter Stormi.

Hours before debuting her new bold hair look, Jenner shared adorable photos from the past 12 months on Instagram Story, almost all of which included her 10-month-old daughter.

Earlier this month, the makeup mogul opened up on Instagram about how much it meant to her to be able to share her life with her daughter this year.

“Just thinking about how much I love each and every one of you,” Jenner wrote to her followers, alongside a photo of herself holding her daughter. “Thank you for all the love and support this year. 2018 has been unforgettable thanks to you.”