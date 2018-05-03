Kylie Jenner‘s social media following has always been an integral part of her business — and now it’s more valuable than ever.

She may be the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, but Jenner, 20, has quickly become the highest-paid family member, per post, on social media.

According to a new report from D’Marie Analytics, a social media insights firm, Jenner is now the first member of the KarJenner family “to grow her ad equivalent value to over $1,000,000 per post across her social media portfolio.” In other words, every #sponsored or #ad Instagram post, Snapchat story or tweet Jenner posts is worth the equivalent of $1 million of traditional ad spending, based on her hefty social following and high engagement. (To put that number in perspective, a 30-second commercial during the 2018 Super Bowl reportedly cost $5 million.) The firm also states that Jenner’s role as “the highest-valued influencer currently on social media today” was previously held by the one and only Beyoncé.

“Kylie is an undeniable global brand, which may make some roll their eyes,” D’Marie Analytics’ CEO, Frank Spadafora, said in a press release. “But the reality is this young, female entrepreneur’s savvy helped her reach a milestone in the influencer marketing and advertising industry which many seasoned professionals have failed to achieve.”

Overall, according to data compiled from D’Marie Analytics, as of today, Jenner has 154,775,091 followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (that’s not even including Snapchat, which confirmed she was the “number-one” most followed person on the platform in 2016) and since April 1, she’s gained approximately 25,530 new followers a day across her social channels.

But what makes her posts so valuable isn’t necessarily her number of followers, as much as the engagement she receives. Despite Jenner’s enormous following, she doesn’t have the most followers, even among her sisters (that title belongs to sister Kim). However, the content she posts resonates with her fans, and she receives an incredible amount of impressions (views across platforms) and engagement.

In the past 30 days alone, Jenner has posted to her social accounts 156 times, all of which generated a total of 186,152,410 engagements — which is why landing a paid placement on one of her pages comes with such a high price tag.

“Influencer valuations move up and down like the stock market, but Kylie is methodical about consistently generating aspirational content for her social audience, without jeopardizing authenticity,” Spadafora explained. “Her use of social media to personally connect with and listen to her fans enables her to deliver products they will actually purchase. This is a true case study for how brands can greatly benefit from working with social media influencers like Kylie.”

Last fall, Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner confirmed to CNBC that her daughter’s company, Kylie Cosmetics, generated $420 million in revenue in just its first 18 months of operation, which, according to WWD, sets her on track to become a billionaire by the time she’s 25.

“Right now she’s super smart about keeping it all in the business,” the Jenner Communications CEO told CNBC. “She owns it 100 percent herself, and she doesn’t have any investors. It makes for a wonderful opportunity to expand.”

“It was always Kylie’s dream to have a beauty brand and makeup company. She said [to me], ‘I really want you to help me do this and figure it out.’ And we tried launching some lip kits and they sold out in minutes, if not seconds,” Kris shared. “I realized that we have a real viable business on our hands. It was crazy. The fulfillment center couldn’t really get them out fast enough and the site crashed three times. I realized we had to get a manufacturer really quickly that could handle the volume and get a fulfillment center pulled together.”