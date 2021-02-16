The made to order sandals are all the buzz with Internet hypebeasts

Of Course Kylie Jenner Got Her Hands on a Pair of the Viral $76,000 Hermès Birkin Birkenstocks

Kylie Jenner just added one of the most coveted pairs of sandals on the market to her closet.

The Brooklyn-based brand MSCHF, which drops limited, one-of-a-kind viral products, just made waves with its latest release: a pair of sandals made with an official Birkenstock cork-and-rubber sole and deconstructed Hermès Birkin bags as the straps. The exclusivity of the drop means very few were created, but the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 23, managed to snag a pair for herself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jenner, 23, snapped a photo of the black pebble leather slides made with gold hardware sitting atop a colorful scarf inside an orange shoebox inspired by Hermès' iconic offerings. "thanks @mschf 🖤🖤," the star wrote.

According to the New York Times, MSCHF has made only about 10 pairs of the Birkin Birkenstock sandal, which ranges in price from $34,000 to $76,000.

Last week, the outlet reported that the brand had already given three pairs away. One went to the rapper Future (who shared Instagram photos wearing the slides), singer Kehlani and an unnamed art collector, so Jenner was lucky to be gifted her own pair by the brand.

Jenner is known for her elaborate collection of Hermès Birkin handbags and dedicates plenty of space in her home for her prized collection, which includes least 20 Hermès Kelly and Birkin bags — two of the most exclusive fashion collectors items. In addition to multiple classic black and colored Birkins, Jenner also owns multiple crocodile Birkins which can be found on the consignment website The Real Real for upwards of $390,000 (for just one!).

Image zoom

In a YouTube closet tour, the star called out her Dalmatian-print and all-black Birkins as some of her favorites. One that has special meaning is the mini pink Birkin sister Kourtney Kardashian gave her, because she hopes to give it to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster one day.